Puratos believes that Indian bakers are amongst the best in the world, and therefore should have access to all its best products, like Puratos’ Satin premix

Come August and there is sense of expectation in the air, a spring to the step from the beginning of THE season. It isn’t any other season; it is the season that only bakers, patissiers and chocolatiers understand. A season of festivals, a season of weddings, of deliveries, of producing that something new to catch the fancy of the customer. The season that begins in August and goes well into the next year. That leaves one excited and tired at the same time.

Creating something new is not always an easy task. It requires planning, keeping a careful eye on international trends and then producing drool worthy quality creations.

As we found with our Taste Tomorrow survey, Indians are keen to move out of their comfort zones and try new flavours; flavours that are new to their taste buds, and are cutting edge. Having experienced these before on vacations, they are keen to relive their vacations through their palates, or we have those that are clearly looking for comfort foods, for what is familiar and tried and tested. Having said that, Indians today are not just looking for tried and tested food, but are looking for premium quality yummy food.

Making quality creations is of course much more easier when you have a world class partner by your side, one whose commitment to the Indian baker is paramount. One who believes that Indian bakers are amongst the best in the world, and therefore should have access to all that is the best in the world. Amongst these best in the world products are Puratos’ Satin premix. The beauty of a Satin range premix is that it is versatile, that they lend themselves to a number of variations. They can be adapted to make treats that are different yet yummy.

Take for example the recently launched Tegral Satin Pistachio Velvet Egg Free in the satin velvet range, its Middle Eastern roots make it a uniquely flavourful dessert. But this also adds a different dimension to the cakes that it produces in terms of taste and flavour. With its extended shelf life and ease of use, creating wonderfully yummy cakes is just a matter of pairing it correctly.

When Tegral Satin Pistachio Velvet Egg Free paired with Belcolade, Puratos’ real Belgian chocolate, the combination of two superior products is just heavenly. The smooth chocolate flavours being the perfect contrast to that distinctive pistachio flavour. The colours too form an eye catching contrast, one that is unique as it is tasty.

Belcolade is all that is great in Belgian chocolate, and made in Belgium under the most stringent conditions. This chocolate is made from carefully selected ingredients that are blended just so to provide that perfect taste every time. This we know because the chocolate undergoes many meticulous tests to make sure that the Belcolade is just chocolate perfection time and time again. Belcolade is well known for delivering top-quality products with superior taste that has stood the test of time.

While consumers are keen on tasty treats, it is not taste alone which drives them. Many consumers through the holiday season are particularly keen on keeping to a healthy diet too.

Puratos’ Puravita range of bread mixes allows you to do just that, combine health with awesome taste. These bread mixes come with increased fibre content, keeping consumers full for a longer time, and easily flaunting their healthy status.

Made from whole cereals and grains, Puravita brings all that is in internationally to the Indian bakers’ table. Combining increased fibre with the tasty nutritious multigrain blend that is unique, Puravita brings a bread that has great mouth feel and an unforgettable softness that is long lasting. It comes in three variants — the Easy Puravita Whole Wheat, the Easy Puravita Multigrain and the Easy Puravita Brown Hi-Fibre.

As the name suggests, Easy Puravita Whole Wheat is made from whole wheat, a healthier bread that is in line with international trends. While the Easy Puravita Multigrain flavour comes with strong notes of roasted grain, making it a unique balanced blend of cereals and multigrain, the Easy Puravita Brown Hi-Fibre is delicately balanced whole wheat with a great source of complex carbs, that fill up the tummy for hours.

The Puravita range has been developed in collaboration with real bakers, making these breads yummy in the tummy, and bound to appeal to all discerning consumers across the country.

So when you choose Puratos you know that you get world class knowledge combined with superior technology, supreme quality and in depth understanding of consumer needs and is perhaps a sure fire way to keeping consumers happy.