Festive season with Puratos

The festive season has just begun and this time of year represents the perfect occasion for bakeries, patisseries and chocolatiers. The time that the slightest of good seems magical. The festive season means majestic aromas, twinkly lights, warm company and an extra sense of peace in one’s heart. The festive season is one that every baker, patissier and chocolatier understands. To them, festive season is as important and exciting as to anyone.

Bakers across the country are working round-the-clock to give their customers an extra-sweet experience, exclusively to make their festival time merrier than ever. To meet all their dessert cravings, these bakers have introduced unique flavours that don’t just taste heavenly, but look irresistible too.

How amazing it is to simply walk into a bakery and grab yourself a slice of cheesecake and indulge into some cheesecake awesomeness. To make it the way it is enjoyed, bakers have a really difficult time preparing and crafting the cheesecake to look appealing, appetising and full of goodness.

Making cheesecake from scratch is not only time consuming, due to scaling and preparation, but getting a good result with constant quality and no cracking can’t be guaranteed. Puratos boasts of a ready-to-bake original New York style cheesecake base made with a real cream cheese. This guarantees consistent results and allows many creative possibilities with your otherwise normal precisely scaled, but also a pain staking baking. It’s an absolute must have for all bakers and patisseries planning to have some scrumptious cheesecakes on their shelves this festive season.

It was found with Puratos’ Taste Tomorrow survey, that during festivals, Indian consumers love traditional breads which remind them of their good old days, but also prefer new and innovative applications. Studies also show that Indian consumers today like breads with softer textures, but also enjoy European bread varieties which generally are more crustier. To cater to both these needs, Puratos has its own sour dough known as ‘O-tentic Durum’ that creates a soft type of European bread that is soft in the inside and crunchy on the outside. O-tentic Durum natural fermentation process uses key ingredients to influence taste, flavour, texture, softness, shelf life and crumb structure in the breads for exceptional quality and taste.

It’s famously said, “You eat with your eyes first”. Maybe you are hungry or maybe you’re not, but either way often you see something and immediately, consciously or unconsciously have an urge to gorge on it especially during the festival seasons when people not just look for tasty foods, but also look for foods that are eye-catchy and good to see. Most bread loafs LOOK fresh because of its shine because of what is used to make it look that way. Such shines are normally egg-based and thus not apt for countries like India. Puratos’ own glaze known as Sunset glaze, is a golden egg wash alternative. Sunset glaze beautifies your bread range with a homogeneous colour and shine which is consistent for upto three days. The Sunset glaze can be applied on brioches and buns, croissants and puff pastries, soft bread and sandwiches and many other savoury applications making sure all of it doesn’t just taste good but also looks so.

Puratos has always been a market leader when it comes to innovation and it has been a partner of any setup which endeavours to do something different, unique and innovative. With the backing of a competent research and development wing, Puratos tries to be much more than just an ingredient supplying company, but a partner to all its clients in all ways possible. Be it enriching its clients with invaluable market analysis, cost efficiency, smoothening and strengthening processes thereby optimising efficiency to providing end-to-end solutions to the challenges faced by its clients.

The festive season means so much more to bakers, patissiers and the likes than understood. It’s that time of the year when they work in overdrive and are also bound to be faced by challenges. So when you choose Puratos, you know that you get world class knowledge combined with superior technology, supreme quality and an in-depth understanding of consumer needs and is perhaps a sure fire way to keep your consumers happy and coming back for more, making them not only your partners today but also your partners tomorrow.