Zeffu Technologies to simplify restaurant back-end operations

Sahil Gulati

Zeffu Technologies is a cloud based solution used to ease the process of restaurant purchasing and inventory management. The Delhi based start-up provides a fully customisable technology – Zeffu – for independent restaurants to have complete control over the expenses. The co-founders Sahil and Sahib Gulati started the platform because they believed that cost control was one of the major pain points faced by many hoteliers. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Sahib Gulati, informed, “The existing purchase and inventory software solutions are broken; they are either very complicated or too expensive for independent restaurants and small hoteliers to succeed. Zeffu is designed to help small and medium restaurateurs to run their restaurants efficiently. The technology digitises the entire purchasing process and helps restaurants to manage issuing and inventory through web or through an easy-to-use mobile application.”

Sahib Gulati

The brand will be showcasing their product at the FHW Exhibition in Mumbai to broaden the knowledge of hoteliers on how it allows to control costs, increase employee productivity and improve efficiency. Sahib Gulati further added, “Zeffu is an incredibly easy-to-use cloud based solution that connects restaurateurs with their vendors in a single, centralised, easy-to-use environment. Zeffu helps independent restaurants and chains to automate the supplier purchasing process through innovative SaaS technology. We are digitising the mundane back office operations, so that restaurants can do what they are really passionate about – making great food and delivering amazing dining experiences.”

When asked about what makes them stand out in the segment, he stated, “Despite the emerging new avenues of purchasing and selling products online, the food and restaurant industry is still dependent on the archaic methods of ordering, purchasing and accounting. Due to the highly unorganised nature of vendor’s operations, the restaurant is often left with little choice, but to comply with the inefficient system. Zeffy also includes filing requisition orders, manager approvals, issuing purchasing orders, receiving purchased items and payment and tracking orders.”