Zanuff’s products enabling chefs to serve with advanced techniques

Zanuff’s food grade GN pans and chafing dishes adorn some of India’s kitchens and are any chef’s delight. Zanuff has made a mark for itself with consistent quality and commitment towards customers and its products. A dedicated team of engineers, craftsmen and managers make sure that Zanuff products follow the highest standards of design, quality and ease of use. The company’s hallmark is to progress with quality and innovation and the brand ensures that its products continue to remain true partners in the kitchen.

Zanuff has adopted gastronorm pans to its Indian items and one of the latest editions to its range is the Mini Idly Tray, conforming to the 1/1 gastronorm pan size. Many new and innovative dishes are now available for chefs to service their customers with these new advancements. With the increasing use of combination ovens in today’s kitchens, the Idli and the Mini Idli trays are becoming essential. One of the other inclusions to the company’s range is the Coffee Knock-box, with food grade silicon components to serve cafes and coffee houses with a quality product.

Zanuff has always been at the forefront, providing solutions to customers for the trickiest of problems in the kitchen. One such product, which has been extremely successful for Zanuff, is the silicon lids, which have enabled easy and leak proof transportation for central kitchens and outdoor catering. Zanuff as an organisation is committed to learning, innovation and growth.