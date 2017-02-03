Young Chef Olympiad attracts talent from 55 countries

The third edition of Young Chef Olympiad is all set to open in a grand ceremony at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management in association with the ministry of tourism, young chefs from 55 countries are participating in the event. The launch event in New Delhi will welcome the participants and unveil the trophy while the next day will kickstart the four city competition. Talking to Food and Hospitality World about the details of the event, Abdullah Ahmed, director, International Institute of Hotel Management, Delhi, stated, “The opening ceremony in Delhi will witness participation from more than 80 per cent of the contingent. The two hour ceremony will include some cultural programmes apart from introduction of the participating countries.”

Logan Goleff, who was the winner of Masterchef Junior 2014 will be present as the special guest to cheer for the young chefs. The diversity, involvement and process of the event will enable the young chefs to test their talents and at the same time gather the experience from an esteemed panel from India.

Dr Suborno Bose, chairman executive committee, Young Chef Olympiad and chairman & group CEO, IIHM and IndiSmart Group Worldwide, added, “We will have representatives from 50 countries participating at the Olympiad. Our special chief guest, Logan, junior masterchef, will be the celebrity mascot for the young chefs. By achieving success at such a young age of 13, we hope that Logan inspires the young talent in India to perform better and master the culinary art.”