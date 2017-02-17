Yatra to promote homestays in AP

Online travel company Yatra.com has forged an alliance with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to promote homestays and enhance tourism in the state through its holiday packages. With an inventory of over 3000 homestays across 130 cities in India, Yatra intends to grow the segment by creating an interactive and sustainable eco-system.

The MoU was signed during the Partnership Summit at Vishakhapatnam in presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Through the partnership, Yatra will promote all the state tourism approved homestays.

Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com, said, “Homestays as a trend is rapidly gaining popularity in India. As new age travellers seek out unique experiences in the course of their travels, we believe that this kind of non-hotel accommodation has tremendous growth potential in the country. Also, the partnership with Andhra Pradesh government will provide an alternate source of income for the local population and enhance their livelihoods without straining their existing resources, thereby creating sustainable livelihood and creating large scale employment.”

As part of the partnership, Yatra will list over 200 properties on its website and encourage the growth of homestays in Andhra Pradesh.