Worldclass eco-friendly cost efficient cleaning solutions now in India

Technical Chemical Laboratories (TCL) is a world leader in manufacturing and distribution of hygiene and sanitation chemicals. The company provides high quality environment friendly products to hotels and hospitals catering to different departments such as kitchen housekeeping, laundry and kitchen departments. TCL has businesses in 43 countries across four continents, and employs more than 10,000 people globally.

The UAE, through several government agencies and authorities, has formulated several directives and guidelines for sanitation and hygiene to be followed and TCL surpassed all parameters to provide the best standards. TCL has brought its rich expertise to India jointly with AV&T Hospitality Solutions. With a clear focus for long-term presence in the Indian market, TCL has established a strong infrastructure consisting of chemical storage warehouses, and dedicated vehicles at strategic locations spread across the country. The best standards will be maintained for the Indian operations with strong financial sustainability along with a robust network and infrastructure for serving customers. The company believes that the success is based on customers, partners and the employees. TCL takes great pride in its professionalism, business ethics, strong values and commitment to best customer service.

The aim is to not only supply chemicals, but to ensure the best cleaning standards with excellent results, with minimal cost and no harm to nature. The company offers sanitation and hygiene cleaning products for – dishwashing machine, kitchen cleaning, vegetable washing, housekeeping, room care, floor care, personal care, laundry. Unique services – eco friendly chemicals, deep cleaning services, marble polishing, world class dilution dispensers, best training classroom/ practical, audit for efficient chemicals usage, maintenance of all systems, commitment to safety practices.