World Food India attracts US$ 11.25 billion investment

The Ministry of Food Processing and Industries (MFOPI), alongwith Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), hosted the first-of-its-kind World Food India event in New Delhi from November 3 to 5, 2017. The international mega event aimed at attracting investment and trading in food processing sector in India. The three-day event focused on panel discussions among top stakeholders of the industry along with a exhibition showcasing India’s potential in the specific segment. Prime Minister

Narendra Modi inaugurated the mega event at Vigyan Bhawan. Speaking on India’s diverse strengths in the agricultural sector, he said, “The second largest arable land area, and as many as 127 diverse agro-climatic zones, give us global leadership in a number of crops like bananas, mangoes, guavas, papayas and okra. We are second, globally, in terms of production of rice, wheat, fish, fruits and vegetables. India is also the world’s biggest milk producer. Our horticulture sector has shown an average growth rate of 5.5 per cent annually.”

To mark this day and open gates for new opportunities, he also launched the online portal – Nivesh Bandhu – foodprocessingindia.co.in for investors. The portal will help bring together information on central and state government policies, and incentives provided for the food processing sector. The portal maps resources up to the local level, with processing requirements.

In the very first panel, J P Meena, secretary, MFPOI, said, “India’s growing food market is likely to reach US$ 75 billion by 2025 and the market for machinery is likely to reach US$ 34 billion by 2025. India will welcome all technologies where there is no food wastage and directly connects the farmers for better development.” The event also hosted a Food Street. Designed by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the street showcased Indian cuisines and ingredients amenable for processing and exports. n