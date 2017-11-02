World Food India 2017 to strengthen India’s role in transforming global food economy

As India gets ready to host its biggest food event aiming to transform the food economy and double farmers’ income, the minister of food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal gave a glimpse of World Food India 2017 to industry leaders, foreign missions and media in an interactive session. The session was a precursor to World Food India 2017, a three-day business platform scheduled from November 3 to November 5, 2017 in Vigyan Bhawan and India Gate lawns adjoining India Gate in New Delhi.

The curtain raiser session coincided with the celebration of World Food Day, wherein the minister pledged to “wage a war” against food wastage with #NoWasteOnMyPlate campaign. The campaign lends itself to the strategic intervention that World Food India 2017 will provide in achieving two most critical goals of the government – doubling farmers’ income by 2022 and reducing post-harvest losses – by bringing together global and Indian leaders to collaborate and co-develop solutions across India’s food value chain.

Outlining her vision for World Food India 2017, Badal said, “India is the second largest producer of food, leader in milk, fruits and vegetables, cereals and marine. It has a huge potential with 127 agro climatic zones, and proximity to food importing nations. With a 1.3 billion population, and a retail sector that is set to treble by 2020, it offers a large demand driven market. The Indian economy has global players from both India and abroad. The Government of India is creating the right infrastructure, an enabling environment and an innovation culture to foster strategic partnerships. World Food India 2017 provides that platform for partnerships.”

World Food India is gearing up to host over 2,000 participants, more than 200 companies from 30 countries, 18 ministerial and business delegations, nearly 50 global CEOs along with CEOs of leading domestic food processing companies, and 27 states from India.

CEOs of leading Indian and global food chains including ITC, Amazon, Walmart, Nestle Metro Cash & Carry India, Cargill and Patanjali present at the curtain raiser reinforced their commitment to participate at the event.

Germany, Japan and Denmark are partner countries to World Food India, whereas Italy and Netherlands are focus countries. They were represented by H E Kenji Hiramatsu, ambassador of Japan to India; H E Peter Taksoe-Jensen, ambassador of Denmark to India; H E Alphonsus Stoelinga, ambassador of Netherlands to India and Michael Kessler, food and agri counsellor, Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, who expressed keenness to deepen their investment commitment to India.

“With World Food India, India is poised to attract an investment target of roughly US$ 10 billion in food processing sector, which will generate one million jobs in the next three years. I am certain that World Food India platform will reinvigorate India’s position as a ‘Global Food Factory’ and a global sourcing hub,” Badal added.

Referring to the softer aspects of food, Badal remarked, “With World Food India, we are inviting the world to come and refresh their experiences of Indian food, spices, ingredients and cuisines. The food street at World Food India will, I hope, be a memorable experience.”

Curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, food street is said to be World Food India’s most attractive highlight. A brainchild of the minister, food street is an experiential platform that will bring together culinary practices, flavours, fragrances from the world’s cuisines, and celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage and diverse uniqueness of its produce to create contemporary renditions and fusion food. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the brand ambassador and curator of food street, spoke about the food street at the curtain raiser.

Other dignitaries who spoke included Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, minister of state for food processing industries; and J P Meena, secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

The event is supported by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Development of North East Region, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation.