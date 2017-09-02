We are working on exclusive HORECA packs targeting the hotel segment in the near future.

Viren Desai, AVP, brand head, On1y, speaks about the brand’s sustainable farming practices and its future footprint

How did the On1y brand come about?

Viren Desai

On1y is a young gourmet seasonings brand that was launched in 2013. But it traces its lineage to its 77 year-old parent Jayanti – one of the largest players of herbs and value-added spices globally. Capturing the essence of herbs and spices in grinder bottles and sprinkler tins, On1y is an honest attempt to bring the luxury of fresh ground spices to every household. Brand On1y has been specially developed keeping in mind the Indian food culture.

Where do you source the raw materials from? Do you use contract farming? If yes, how do you maintain quality standards?

On1y seasoning blends have 8 -10 ingredients, wherein each ingredient is carefully sourced from the best origins across the globe. Our oregano comes from Turkey, basil from Egypt, rosemary from Morocco, black pepper from the Malabar region in Kerala and even the pink salt from the salt mines close to the Himalayas. Some sensitive herbs and spices are sourced from our backward integrated farms. Processing is done in BRC A-Grade certified facilities which is the highest food-safety certification for any food company. These products are then packaged in innovative containers with grinder and sprinkler head caps for preserving farm-to-fork freshness.

What sustainable farming practices do you follow?

Our in-house team of agronomists are working closely with farmers to implement Jayanti Sustainable Standards for ensuring continuity of future supplies. More than 2,500 farmers are associated with us globally under our backward integration programme in farming. Farmers Guide is made available to those associated with us which has every detail of crop cycle management in English and local languages. Sustainable farming parameters are pre-defined for farm selection and are directed towards realising its three pillars – Sustainable Yield, Sustainable Quality and Sustainable Income at the farm-level.

What markets are you looking at in India and overseas?

The brand has a good presence in all major metros besides being available in over 50 Indian cities. On1y is also available in all premium stores. Our strongest markets are Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. We will also be entering foreign markets but these plans are still under wraps.

What are the future products you are looking to explore?

We are working on exclusive HORECA packs targeting the hotel segment in the near future.