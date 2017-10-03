Golden Tulip Hotels and Resorts is a part of international hospitality chain Louvre Hotels Group, a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International Holdings. Vimal Singh, MD, Golden Tulip Hotels and Resorts, South Asia, speaks about acquisition of Sarovar Hotels and introduction of new brands in the India market

What is the brand strategy of Louvre Hotels Group in India, following the majority stake in Sarovar Hotels?

Vimal Singh

Acquisition of Sarovar Hotels was part of our expansion plan to grow in India inorganically and to gives us a great leverage in terms of distribution and spread across the country.

Apart from your existing brands, are you planning to bring in any new brands in this market?

We are planning to introduce three more brands in India – Première Classe, a limited-service budget hotel that focuses on comfort, connectivity and convenience Campanile and Kyriad are the other mid-market brand that we will bring to the region soon.

What will be the focus of your expansion plans for the next few years? Any new regions/ destinations you are looking to enter?

The focus of our expansion plan is to open six- eight properties in the next few years across the country.

Will Tier II/ III markets continue to drive your growth? Are you also looking at leisure destinations/ pilgrim tourism segment, etc?

At Golden Tulip Hotels and Resorts we are spread across Tier I, II and III cities and we believe the potential hospitality business is across the macro and micro markets. India as a country has great potential to drive the hospitality business across all segments whether it’s budget, mid market or luxury. We are looking at increasing our brand portfolios in metro as well as smart Tier II and Tier III cities that lack international chain of hotels offering unprecedented services to its customers

As a group, you are a dominant player in India’s mid market segment. What remain the challenges of this segment?

The mid market hospitality sector has been facing pressure of rates over last few years due to the uncertainty in the market. Currently the occupancy has strengthened as the supply is flattening out but the rates are not strengthening as much as it was 10 years ago. However, we understand that we cannot go back to the rates but we certainly see growth in the rates and expect it growing in the coming years.

Which are the new properties coming up in the region you are looking after (South Asia)? What are the key dynamics of the hospitality market in the region?

We have Golden Tulip Hotels and Resorts coming in Jeolikot (Nainital), Khajuraho, Kota, Rajkot, Noida, Greater Noida among others.

We are seeing an upward trend in the hospitality industry overall with higher REVPARs all across the board. Occupancies have been moving upwards and modest growth in rates. If our economic conditions remain stable, the hospitality industry should be in the growth mode. Our industry is now majorly reliant on domestic markets and that is a good sign.

Any other significant factor?

We will have to see how the GST impact is on our business in the long term particularly with the hotels now impacted by 28 per cent GST.