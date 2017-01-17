Voltas to showcase new refrigeration products at FHW Mumbai

Voltas, one of India’s premier engineering solution providers and project specialists, has various products to offer to the HORECA sector. The brand offers a wide variety of products across five categories – deep freezers, chest coolers, visi-coolers, chocolate coolers and water coolers for the hotel kitchens and restaurants. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World ahead of the company’s participation at the year’s first hospitality exhibition, Gaurav Sharma, product head, refrigeration, Voltas shared, “This year we will be showcasing our new range of combo coolers, curved glass freezers, FOW, PCM Gel eutectic machines, vertical freezers and RO-UV based water coolers.”

Sharma informed, “Some of the unique features of the product are its best in class cooling retention in case of a power failure, anti rust body, food grade stainless steel, widest range available in product and sizes, high efficiency compressor and quick freezing, low energy consumption and noise and wide electrical voltage adaptability. In order to provide the best service to our clients, we also have the a 24/7 call centre which answers their queries. All our products are made in India unlike our competitors.” Commenting on the challenges in the hospitality sector today, Sharma stated, “Specifically for our business, it boils down to two major challenges. Firstly, the lack of space in retail stores is prompting more and more products to go vertically than horizontally. Secondly, the flux of cheap Chinese products which are being used by a lot of competitors is leading to a price war which is affecting the profitability of the entire industry.”