Top GMs to participate in FHW Mumbai 2017

The 30th edition of Food Hospitality World Mumbai, to be held from January 19-21, 2017 at MMRDA Grounds in BKC, will see participation of over 200 leading food and hospitality brands. The trade show will also feature industry specific three live competitions – The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC), Professional Housekeepers Challenge – Western India (PHC), and Mixology Championship.

The event is supported by 10 renowned industry associations namely, Indian Hotel & Restaurants Association (AHAR), All India Association of Industries (AIAI), Food Bloggers Association of India (The FBAI), Hospitality Purchasing Managers Forum (HPMF), Hotel & Restaurant Association for Western India (HRAWI), I-Professional Housekeepers Association (IPHA), National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA), Retailers Association of India (RAI), and Western Indian Culinary Association (WICA). Alongside, the event will witness participation of companies from over five countries – Russia, Iran, Thailand, Spain, Malaysia, the Netherlands.

Key conferences at the trade show include FHW CEO Speak, The Power of Purchase, Global Laundry Summit, and Hospitality Think Tank – The GMs Conclave, which will be participated by general managers of leading hotels. Leading companies’ participation include Amul, Unilever Food Solutions, Cello Industries, Cambro Nilkamal, Canapure Canola Oil, Fresh & Honest Café (Lavazza), Ghodawat Consumer Products, Thomson & Thomsons, Prabhat Dairy, Blue star, Nestle Professional, etc.