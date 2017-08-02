Dr Suborno Bose, chief mentor and chairman, International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and Indismart Group Worldwide highlights the significant milestones of the institution and ambitious plans for the future

IIHM has set many benchmarks in Indian hospitality, what according to you have been the key milestones of this illustrious journey?

Dr Suborno Bose

The IIHM has set the benchmark of hospitality education in India and has achieved several milestones in the last 24 years. The game changers have been the Young Chef India Competition, Young Chef Olympiad and International Hospitality Day and instituting the Hospitality Hall of Fame among others. The first ever international collaboration with a UK university in 1998 is one of the firsts in the country.

Recently, the International Hospitality Council conferred the Hall of Fame honour on Ratan Tata, please tell us more about the work of the council and what is the significance of the honour?

International Hospitality Council (IHC) is an apex body headed by the legendary Prof David Foskett and it is a great way of connecting the industry and academia and the co-organiser of the International Young Chef Olympiad. This year we had approached the great visionary Ratan Tata to be inducted in the Hall of Fame and we are delighted to have him inducted into the IHC Hall of Fame. We are delighted to have a man of his stature and importance as the recipient of the first ever inductee of the Hall of Fame as the person whose contribution to the hospitality industry is momentous. By accepting the Hall of Fame he helped the hospitality industry fraternity to raise the profile of the industry to a higher level.

Your Young Chef Olympiad has become an important culinary challenge, what is your vision for grooming and encouraging young talent in the industry? Also, what are your ambitious plans for Young Chef Olympiad 2018?

The Young Chef Olympiad 2018 is going to be bigger and better as we are expecting 100 nations to participate with some of the best chefs of the world as judges and mentors. The YCO is already the biggest young Chef Competition in the world and we are extremely proud and passionate about the Olympiad and God willing it’s the best and biggest thing that the world has seen.

Any new initiatives for IIHM including expansion plans, international tie-ups, new academic programmes, etc?

We are looking at international campuses at Singapore and London and domestically at Chennai and Indore, and a second NCR Campus. We are bullish about the development of IIHM campuses, which along with the eight existing campuses are the best hospitality institutes in the world.