The Oberoi Group starts online applications for STEP programme

The Oberoi Group has opened online applications for selection of students for its Systematic Training and Education Programme (STEP). The three-year programme, designed for students completing high school, combines practical on-job training with study towards a Bachelor of Tourism Studies Degree from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Trainees are provided with assistance in the form of study materials and time to prepare for the exams for their undergraduate degree.

The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development covers all expenses on IGNOU course fees and books, accommodation and duty meals, medical insurance and uniforms. Selected candidates are also paid a monthly allowance over the three-year period.

Now in its 13th year, STEP’s kitchen operations programme includes training in the western and Indian kitchens, besides orientation in specialised sections such as bakery, pastry and the cold kitchen. The hotel operations programme consists of two streams – front office/ F&B service focus and housekeeping focus.

On completing the programme and subject to vacancies, the STEP graduates may join The Oberoi Group as operations assistants. STEP graduates are also eligible to compete for admission to The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development’s two-year post graduate management programmes, leading to an executive position with The Oberoi Group.

Huvida Marshall, dean and senior vice president, The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development, said, “The STEP programme was launched in 2004 with the aim to provide young aspirants wishing to make a career in hospitality, the opportunity to train at some of the best hotels in the world under the guidance of professional hoteliers. During the programme, a trainee is placed at one of our hotels, learns the various aspects of hotel operations and is thus able to gain

valuable experience besides honing the attitude, skills and knowledge required by the industry.”