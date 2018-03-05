The essence and soul of our resorts are the ancient medical science of Ayurveda and the art of Yoga

Baby Mathew, chairman and managing director, Somatheeram Ayurveda group speaks on the wellness scenario in Kerala and elucidates on Somatheeram’s USP

What is the current scenario among Ayurveda resorts in Kerala?

There are many Ayurvedic resorts in Kerala as the moist humid climate of God’s Own Country and the abundant supply of medicinal plants and herbs here are very conducive for Ayurveda. Not only can you rejuvenate your body, but medical tourists can club the treatments with a wonderful vacation. However, it is important to choose the right resort for treatment as there are many spurious treatment centres that have cropped up all over the state. Tourists should look out for the Kerala government’s Olive Leaf and Green Leaf accreditations when making their choice. The objective of this classification is to assist inbound travellers in knowing the ingredients of various Ayurvedic treatments and also to streamline and standardise the industry’s offerings. Green Leaf certified Somatheeram is one of Kerala’s top Ayurvedic resorts that are well managed, and have an excellent range of properly administered Ayurvedic treatments.

What is Somatheeram’s USP?

Somatheeram Ayurveda Group Resorts in Kerala, founded in 1985, are internationally renowned for the conscious efforts taken towards the overall health of humanity, social responsibility, eco-friendly concept and environmental preservation. The essence and soul of the resorts are the ancient medical science of Ayurveda and the art of Yoga. It is our pleasure to show the world the amazing benefits of Ayurveda, Yoga and Meditation that grants a healthy and prosperous life. The resorts are located at the superb locations near beaches, backwaters and evergreen forests in Kerala – Somatheeram Ayurveda Resort and Manaltheeram Ayurveda Beach Village at Chowara Beach, south of Kovalam; Soma Palmshore on Kovalam Beach; Soma Kerala Palace Lake resort in Chempu, Kochi – Kumarakom Road; Soma Birds Lagoon in Thattakadu, Kochi and Soma Houseboats in Alappuzha.

Somatheeram Research Institute and Ayurveda Hospital of Somatheeram Ayurveda Group has again bagged the prestigious National Tourism Award 2015-16 for the ‘Best Ayurvedic Wellness Centre’. This is the third time we have won this award.

How is the cuisine at Somatheeram curated for Ayurveda guests?

The Ayurvedic menu at Somatheeram consists of over 250 different varieties of purely vegetarian dishes developed respecting the authentic Ayurveda. After the detailed consultation with the patient, our doctors prepare a menu based on their close predominance and health trouble, like vata, pitta, kapha. The special diet is offered to all patients as per their diagnosis. Personalised food is prepared at the kitchen as per the doctor’s advice. We provide only pure organic vegetable food to our patients.

As president of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society, what is the vision for KTM 2018?

As a president of KTM, the Society had adopted the comprehensive 9-point charter, ‘Agenda 9’ during KTM 2016, which calls for measures to tackle waste management, promote organic farming, efficient use of energy and extensive use of local produce and products. Other key areas in the checklist are rain-water harvesting, reducing the use of plastics, and improving greenery. The latest edition will focus on the Charter’s implementation, aiming to make Kerala a sustainable destination. We also aim at exhibiting new Kerala products to the world. Sellers can take part in hundreds of productive business meets. KTM is an ideal platform to bring various buyers under one roof.