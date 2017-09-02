TGB, changing the hospitality trends

TGB continues to live up to its promise of giving excellent service and experience

Narendra Somani

What started in 1989 as a small chaat shop turned into a full-fledged catering business. In 2002, Narendra Somani ventured into hospitality business and won the ‘Most Promising Small Enterprise of the Year Award in 2006.’ He went on to build Ahmedabad’s favourite destination for wedding, Gujarat’s largest five star deluxe hotel in Surat and central India’s largest and most iconic hotel in Indore. Known for his innovative business sense and thoughtful planning, Somani speaks about the strategies that have worked in his favour

What were the company’s objectives and how did they help you achieve consistent performance?

We have kept our focus on banqueting and F&B-our core strengths. That kept the revenues flowing despite the economic slowdown. Sourcing of supplies from quality suppliers at reasonable rates and customer care management have also helped. Our human resource management is efficient, which is a big plus.

Devanand Somani, Executive Director-Based in Surat, he looks after TGB’s interests in South Gujarat

Hemant Somani, Executive Director With his zeal, enthusiasm and attention to details, he oversees operations at TGB Ahmedabad, Surat and Indore hotels

Manish Somani has recently joined the business after completing his graduation in marketing from the US. He is currently heading TGB Cafe n Bakery

What strategies were chosen for growth?

To create a niche in the segment by capitalising on banqueting and F&B for vertical and horizontal growth. This led to the launch of world cuisine restaurants, banquet halls, cafe and bakeries and convention centres. To build a customer base with high disposable income is a strategy that has worked for us. This has, in turn, led to brand building. We have remained focus on our core competencies rather than experimenting.

Indore and Surat hotels can handle 10,000 guests at a time. Must be a huge operation?

This is been our focus from day one. The hotels have been designed to factor in small things like a longer pathway where baraatis have space to celebrate, grand banquets which can be easily divided into smaller ones. On a particularly busy day when there are more than 10,000 guests at our hotel, you will still see the operations very smoothly managed, because everything from separate entries to banquets, separate elevators and parking spaces have been designed keeping in mind heavy people traffic.

TGB Cafe ‘n Bakery has been growing in Ahmedabad, Surat and is now entering Rajkot. What opportunities do you see there?

It is a promising segment. My son, Manish has brought a new perspective with his skills at data analytics, cost management and launching of new products. We have now increased our strength to 42 outlets with 29 in Ahmedabad, 13 in Surat and will soon launch in other cities. Our promise of ‘no-eggs’ is very important part of our offering and our customers love our products because of this.

Who do you draw your inspiration from?

I believe in self-motivation. Our customers, my family members, our shareholders and team members have been instrumental in goading me to accept new challenges and keep broadening the company’s horizon.