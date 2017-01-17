Technology that takes care of business when you’re away

The food and beverage industry has come a long way in establishing itself as the most booming and demanding industry. It has shown constant growth as it carries along several challenges to attain sustainability. To face the competitive market and to sustain the customers, it is important to have a secure and stable technology supporting the business.

RanceLab FusionResto is an all-in-one software that features point of sale, reservations, stock management, customer tracking, table and quick service order entry and routing to kitchen display system, home-delivery, payment handling, financial account, check in-time, attendance and real-time analysis of data across multiple locations.

Nilesh Shah

Speaking to Food & Hospitality World ahead of the brand’s participation in FHW Mumbai 2017, Nilesh Shah, co-founder, RanceLab FusionResto, stated, “FusionResto is a simple to setup and a cost effective solution that has helped thousands of restaurants in over 30 countries to automate their processes resulting in an average 15 per cent increase in sales, compared to the performance of other restaurants. Restaurants on an average achieve five to one return on investment within a year of implementation.”

He reiterated that restaurants need to adapt to the growing expectations of their guests and deliver round-the-clock service with more personalised offerings. Catering to the growing needs of consumers, RanceLab has developed FusionMobi, a suite of mobile applications which puts a restaurant business on turbo mode. The unique mobile apps include features like mobile POS system, kitchen display, mobile wallets and e-menus.