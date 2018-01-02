Technology acting as a catalyst to restaurant business growth

Technology is the growth booster for restaurant business in today’s dynamic scenario. It’s changing the face of the F&B industry, which has grown tremendously in recent years. One can talk about customer engagement, data analysis, quick service, etc., but how has technology contributed to it and how is it beneficial to a restaurant business is the main factor.

Nilesh Shah, co-founder, RanceLab, said, “Technology infrastructure is a very important aspect. Restaurant technology doesn’t always mean new gadgets or cooking devices. Take your POS system or internet network for example, your restaurant runs on the system. Any hitch there could lead to frustration and negatively impact your operations. A business-standard infrastructure can ensure that everything, right from your reservation to settlement of bills is always undisturbed. Offering free Wi-Fi services to your customers also helps in increasing footfalls and impacts revenue.”

He further added that data is the most important asset for any business as it is through this data, that one can make the way to growth and success. “An ERP and POS Software lets restaurant owners collect data with ease and provides them with tools to organise and analyse that data to understand the customer’s preferences and tastes, which in turn helps in bringing more business. The insights collected, assist you in creating special campaigns and loyalty programmes. Collecting and harnessing details like the daily sales, inventory cost, most selling items, etc, contribute to a successful restaurant business,” he states. Today if you ask any restaurateur about their priority after food quality, it will be customer engagement.

There are many ways in which technology can help achieve this. You could want to make your website or app more interactive and easy. When a customer visits the restaurant, the focus of the staff should be communicating with customers, to which restaurants are adopting handheld order taking tabs and digital menus. Not only is it more engaging, it simplifies the ordering process, resulting in faster and error free service. In addition, one can even collect feedback and settle bills at the table itself.

Mentioning about the quick service in restaurants, Shah opines, “In this fast-paced world, food has to be fast too, hence the demand for quick service or takeaway outlets. This means your orders need to be processed fast and a POS software lets you do just that in a zap. It lets you process orders faster, also keeping your inventory and menu updated. The transfer of order to the kitchen and timely preparation results in better service. On the whole it ensures you save time while preventing any breach in service.”