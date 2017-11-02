Table mats serve more purposes than you think

Most restaurants buy table mats just as a part of the tableware to protect the table linen from the ill effects of dropped or spilled food. While this is the basic purpose of any table mat, there are other and more valuable functions it can perform. In fact the up market restaurants use them more as a decorative object than a functional one. Even here, the material used is basically intended to reflect the status of the restaurant, and in turn, the class of its clientele.

For instance, mats made of raw silk, fine cotton, exquisite bamboo, handmade paper, etc, add substantially to the running costs of the restaurant. The management usually goes through intensive deliberations while purchasing them. The material, colour, design, texture, size and workmanship greatly influence the impact such table mats have on the environment. They also need impeccable maintenance and timely replacements. Such table mats are meant to convey the level of indulgence of the restaurant in enhancing the dining experience.

The middle order restaurants can ill afford the luxury of the kind of table mats described above because of the huge recurring expenses required to maintain them. Hence they usually settle for the more economic re-usable ones. These mats are normally made of either synthetic materials or laminated with a synthetic material. By choosing a suitable design from off the shelf variety, these mats can serve the dual purpose of protecting the table linen as well as enhance the environment. Due care should be taken while procuring them to ensure that the design and colour compliment the interiors of the restaurant. Also it is advisable to check out the designs used by the other nearby restaurants to avoid replication.

Despite meeting these basic requirements, these bulk produced table mats miss out on an important opportunity. A table mat serves as an excellent means of communicating with your clientele. They can be used not only to reflect the theme of your restaurant but they can also help in projecting your motto and building an identity. This can be done by going for custom-made table mats to exactly match your requirements in all aspects. With the present day technology, such mats are available even in small quantities at affordable price.

At the more informal end of the market, restaurants use table mats made from paper sponsored by local business establishment with their messages printed. These mats are usually given out free to the restaurants. Many fast food chains also use paper mats printed with special offers. Here they serve more directly as a message board.

They say that a hungry man is an angry man. And an angry man is the last person any business place wants to have. Waiting for food is an irritable experience and causes uncalled for dissatisfaction for a diner. Some restaurants overcome this by having their table mats printed with non-commercial matter such as puzzles, trivia, jokes, famous quotes, line drawings for colouring, etc. These mats serve the purpose of keeping diners engaged while waiting for food to be served.

Whichever version you choose, ensure that they suit the intended purpose; because a table mat can do a lot more than just protect the table linen.