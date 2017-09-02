Solwearth Ecotech for a greener future

Solwearth Ecotech is socially committed group with a vision of a waste-free environment that has invented a waste converter machine – SE Food Waste Converter. The company has manufacturing facilities at Bengaluru and Kochi, and caters to a wide segment of customers in South India. “Empanelled with the Government of India under Swacch Bharat Mission, it is the only technology available in India which works fully on mechanical process,” said Aravind PS, founder & CEO, Solwearth Ecotech. The machine can be deployed at hotels, resorts, municipalities, hospitals, fruit and vegetable processing companies, flight catering companies and apartments, etc.

SE Food Waste Converter has proven to be a unique solution, not just as a healthy alternative to dispose food waste, but also a beneficial choice which gives back soil supplement and water. It is equipped to meet the demands of various kinds of volume requirements. “Apart from the fact that hotels can get rid of their waste every day, the benefits include the fact that there is no need of any additives, chemicals or bacteria required for processing the waste. Just put the waste and start the machine. The process completes in 12 to 15 hours converting the food waste to dry soil supplement with a size reduction of 90 per cent,” said Aravind. The cost of the machine starts from Rs 4 lakh for a 50 kg capacity model. Models are in the capacities from 50 kg to 1000 kg. Higher capacities can be manufactured if there is a requirement for the same. “It depends on the waste generated. Large hotels may need 500 kg to 1000 kg capacity machine. Boutique properties and restaurants may go for 100 kg to 250 kg models,” he stated.

Solwearth has the expertise, proven equipment and range of sustainable solutions to help any foodservice operation cut their waste volume, conserve energy, reduce labour and improve sanitation. “The machines does not emit smoke or vapour during the process, thus no pollution caused. It is a fully enclosed process and there will not be any contamination or hygiene issues by using this product,” he informed.