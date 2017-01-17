Solapur gets a new hotel management and catering institute

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has launched Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Solapur district, approved by ministry of tourism in collaboration with the central and state government.

The institute was inaugurated by Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal, tourism minister, Maharashtra presided over by Subhash Deshmukh, minister of co-operation, marketing and textile, Maharashtra. Other officials present were Satish Soni, director of tourism and joint managing director of MTDC, municipal commissioner of Solapur and Hemant Jagtap, executive engineer, MTDC. Rawal, responding to demands made by Deshmukh, announced during the event that Solapur district will soon be announced as a spiritual destination and will have a tourist circuit available for all. MTDC will soon implement on building a tourist information centre near the Siddheswar temple. He further added Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management and Catering will also have an MTDC branch for tourists, and that the tourism department will construct a textile museum. MTDC also plans to build a resort in Pandharpur which will be operational for tourists soon. MTDC aims to develop and the Smruti forest and Sambhajee Talav in the premises of the institute.

This initiative by MTDC into hotel and catering industry is said to hold a promising future for career seekers in tourism industry. A number of factors like promotion of tourism and rapid industrial progress will give boost to hotel catering and hotel management institute in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Rawal stated, “The hospitality and tourism industry in Maharashtra is expected to grow at a rapid pace between now and 2025. Maharashtra Institute of Hotel management and Catering Technology will be a prime institute in the field of hospitality education in Solapur. This decision to foray into hospitality education comes with the intention of bridging the demand-supply gap created within the food service sector, particularly the restaurant and fast food business outlets, which lack skilled manpower. MTDC intends to provide food services in clean and hygienic environments, mainly in the interiors of Maharashtra. The institute will try to address these critical issues by training students.”

Adding to that, Soni said, “The diversity of experience in hotel management and tourism is greater than in any other profession. Against this encouraging growth scenario, the Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology aims to offer a professional edge for aspirants, who want to enter managerial posts in this field in Solapur, Maharashtra. The institute will be a state IHM under the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) New Delhi. The bachelor’s course will be offered jointly by NCHMCT and IGNOU. This institute will be the second best hotel management institute in Maharashtra, following the institute in Dadar, Mumbai. This institute is likely to begin from June 2017 after gaining necessary approvals from the central and state government.”