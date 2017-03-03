Sodexo India bullish on employee benefits, rewards services growth

Corporate service company Sodexo is bullish on growing its employee benefits and rewards services in the India market. The company, which has been closely associated with employee benefits, especially the meal benefits that corporates offer to their employees, is now strengthening its meal benefits products – Sodexo meal vouchers and cards etc – and is showcasing its new mobile payment solution.

Sodexo India recently introduced its mobile payment solution to selected CXOs of some of the leading companies from various sectors, through a “food walk” event in South Mumbai. Chef and food writer Kalyan Karmakar guided the guests – from companies such as Future Group, General Mills, Essar Oil & Gas among others – through some of the renowed Sodexo-affiliated speciality restaurants of South Mumbai.

Suvodeep Das, VP – marketing, benefits and rewards services, Sodexo SVC India, said, “Sodexo is the largest provider of employee benefit solutions in India. We have over 10,000 clients and more than 2.7 million consumers. The launch of the Sodexo meal card in 2016 has further strengthened the brand’s leadership position in India. The response to the food walk was quite overwhelming.”

Clients from IT, ITES and BFSI sectors constitute a large part of Sodexo business in India. Alongside, Sodexo also has partnerships with some of the public sector companies in the country. Sodexo’s current network presence is across more than 1,500 Indian cities and has over 30,000 merchant outlets on its network, ranging from small grocery stores, regional and national chains to popular eating joints.

“We are in the process of expanding our offerings in the Employee Benefits space. We are looking at cutting-edge, innovative technology solutions to maintain the highest levels of service that we currently offer to our clients in India,” added Das.