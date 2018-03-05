Smart technology is a new way to reach your consumer’s heart

Do your customers like to be served stale food? If the answer is a NO, then what measures are you taking to ensure, they’re served fresh?

Technology can assist you to deliver a better customer experience by serving fresh food.

MOQ, ROQ, EOQ – A smart system not only helps you with right replenishment but also prevents you from over-buying or under-buying. You get alerts for refill when the item count goes below a specified quantity. Managing Footfall – Technology helps you increase your kitchen force efficiency by accurately forecast customer footfall, based on historical data. Managing Wait-lists – A smart waitlist app helps you identify the number of tables that are running, vacant, reserved or done soon. This smart wait-list also help your guests pre-order and synchronise it with the guest’s seating time. Digital Menu: Increases the desire to consume the food, to be precise and to organise signature dishes. More lively pictures creates a bigger visual impact and tickles the taste buds. Tablet POS and Kitchen Display System: Reduces the time taken to order and speeds up the time taken to deliver the same. Automated Customer Feedback: Capture immediate feedback before the transaction is over, helps in quick rectification of food taste based on customers feedback. Menu engineering: Differentiates the menu items from the more profitable and more sellable from the rest of the lot. Also it lists down the items to those who are moving faster enabling the kitchen to stay prepared for it.

Alongside serving the fresh food, technology also enables your restaurant with people and environment freshness. Be ready to add these freshness to your restaurant for a brighter 2018.

RanceLab FusionResto gives your guests a wonderful experience, and at the same time, eases your own work. By taking care of all the core restaurant functions, it helps you make profits sooner, reach break-even faster and open new restaurants quicker. Be it a single restaurant or a chain, it is a perfect solution for your business.