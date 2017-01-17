Service charge advisory spurs resistance from hospitality industry

The recent advisory issued by Ministry of Consumer Affairs, saying consumers can refuse to pay the service charge at restaurants if they are not content with the service, has spurred resistance in the hospitality industry. The ministry, in its advisory, has cited the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and complaints from consumers. However, Section 2 (1)(r) of the act doesn’t clearly define the subject.

Hospitality companies and industry bodies such as Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) have voiced the concern to the government, saying levying service charge has been there in the industry for a long time and it is legal and not an “unfair trade practice”, in contrast to Section 2(1)(r) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

“Service charges are mentioned on the menu when a customer comes to the restaurant. When customers order, they have willingly accepted the service charge as a cost. Not an additional cost, but a cost. Under these circumstances, this is the customer’s commitment while ordering. The customer has the full right and privilege not to patronise any particular establishment for a variety of reasons. That right continues unhindered. This is my clear position,” said Bharat Malkani, former president, FHRAI.

Samira Chopra, director, Cybiz BrightStar Restaurants, commented, “The service charge should be on the complete discretion of the customer and his satisfaction. It should not be imposed on them. Unfortunately many restaurants charge 10 per cent or more, but give only an insignificant portion of the same to their employees. The restaurants should focus on giving premium services to all their guest and let the customers decide if they want to pay for the good service rendered. We’re okay with having a low base service charge like two per cent or even five per cent, but anything above that must be purely on the customer’s discretion.”

Restaurant owners also rued that the government did not consult industry stakeholders before issuing the advisory. “The government needs to be proactive and consult the stakeholders before making such crucial decisions that impact not only management but more so the staff who work and shed their sweat and blood for the service of the customers,” opined Dilip Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI).

Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) has requested intervention of the tourism secretary, secretary of consumer affairs and tourism secretaries of state governments into the matter.