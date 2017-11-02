RoohAfza partners with Barista to attract newer consumers

Hamdard Laboratories, an over 100 year FMCG company’s flagship brand RoohAfza has entered into a partnership with Barista Coffee Company with a focus on RoohAfza affinity markets, and the potential to attract newer consumers based on their demographics. The split of the stores is around 58 per cent in North, 21 per cent in West region, 12 per cent in South markets and rest in the East region, covering key marquee stores in most cities. According to an official release, Hamdard views this strategic partnership as a long term association. After some experiments, Barista has curated two cold beverages, RoohAfza Shakerato and Masaaala RoohAfza. This move comes post the launch of the ready-to-drink RoohAfza Fusion and the media campaign “Greed is good”, in a bid to connect with the youth of the country.

Apart from the two new drinks, Hamdard has a range of beverages and snacks lined up for the coming months. The company will soon announce new offerings for which the product development and R&D is underway.

Speaking at the launch, Mansoor Ali, chief sales and marketing officer, Hamdard said, “This endeavour is a part of the transformational phase that Hamdard is currently in. One of the key focus areas is to establish a connect for RoohAfza with the millennials of today, and be available to them in the formats and environment they hang out in. There has been a perceptible move towards natural, herbal products in the consumer space, and RoohAfza sits naturally on this positioning. The two drinks, Roohafza Shakerato and Masaaala provide for an edgy fusion of two sensorial beverages, and we think this will go a long way in establishing alternate and myriad usages of RoohAfza all year long. We would also be introducing hot drink combinations for the oncoming winter season. We see this unique partnership with Barista as a long term strategic alliance, where heritage meets cool and gives the young consumers a twist they would love.”

Puneet Gulati, CEO, Barista said, “Innovation has been the cornerstone of our success and that’s the mantra we would carry forward for future as well. Barista is excited to partner with Hamdard and launch a fresh new perspective in cold beverages. The proposed coffee fusion drink Roohafza Shakerato nicely blends our coffee made from 100 per cent Arabica beans and the established flavour of RoohAfza. Our endeavour is to line up more exciting offerings in times to come. Our association with Hamdard is a testimony to the fact that we keep having newer reasons for guests to visit our stores.”