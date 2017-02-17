Reuben’s at One&Only Cape Town introduces Chef & The Vine culinary series

One&Only Cape Town introduces a new culinary experience with the Chef and The Vine Series. This monthly wine and dine programme brings together the best of the Cape’s wine farms paired with seasonal dishes in Reuben’s restaurant. Hosted by Reuben’s head chef, Chris Mare, and One&Only Cape Town’s head sommelier, Luvo Ntezo, the ‘Chef & The Vine’ series is designed to tantalise the taste buds and satisfy the inner wine connoisseur. The food is carefully and delicately prepared to perfectly suit the wine of the night. These wines are provided by some of the top wine farms in the Cape.

The series begins on February 23, 2017 with De Toren Private Cellar. This Stellenbosch based boutique winery is known for its world-class Bordeaux-style wines. With a number of awards to its name and a place in the Top 10 Red Wines Producers in the country by the South African Wine Index, De Toren will undoubtedly offer up a delicious variety of wines on the night.

Ataraxia Wines will put its best foot forward in Reuben’s on March 30, 2017. Founded in 2004 by husband and wife team Kevin and Hanli Grant, in partnership with a few friends, Ataraxia is rather new by Cape wine farm standards, but Ataraxia can hold its own among the best in the country with its four wine offerings of an unwooded Sauvignon Blanc, a wooded Chardonnay, a Pinot Noir and its Serenity red blend.

April 27, 2017 sees Iona Wine Farm from Elgin hosting in Reuben’s. Careful planning and process goes into each bottle in order to produce a product unlike any other. Focusing on a handful of quality wines, Iona promises that its award-wining wines will perfectly suit the dishes on offer from Reuben’s on this night.

Holden Manz Wine Estate exclusively grows red grapes and will be bringing a selection of these award-winning wines to the ‘Chef & the Vine’ dinner experience on May 30, 2017. The delectable selection of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah and Merlot is the perfect pairing with Reuben’s cuisine. Situated at the top of the Helshoogte Pass in Stellenbosch with breath-taking views is Thelema Mountain Vineyards. wine maker, Rudi Schultz under the guidance of Gyles Webb, has truly mastered his wine-making style and creates wines at are flavourful, flamboyant and complex. Guests will experience a taste of these wines on June 29, 2017.

Highly regarded for its delectable Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wine varieties, Hamilton Russel Vineyards visits One&Only Cape Town on July 27, 2017. These full-bodied wines make for a flawless pair with what Reuben’s Restaurant has to offer.

The family-owned Warwick Wine Estate is a boutique winery situated in the beautiful town of Stellenbosch. This wine farm has a wide range of award-winning wines that guests are sure to enjoy an extraordinary dining experience on August 31, 2017.

Kanonkop Wine Estate is located in Simonsberg, an area of Stellenbosch known as the “red wine bowl” of South Africa, and proudly boasts a number of local and international award-winning wines in its arsenal. Here, winemakers continue to make wine in open concrete fermenters. These tanks are wide and shallow rather than following the traditional shape of high and deep. This gives Kanonkop wines a distict colour, and full-bodied taste in every bottle. Guests can enjoy a taste of these wines on September 28, 2017.

Rust en Vrede joins the team at Reuben’s on October 26, 2017. Specialising in reds only with a focus on Syrah, Cabernet and Merlot, this wine estate is a South African gem. It has been named as part of the Top 100 Wines of the World for four consecutive years.

Anthonij Rupert Wyne boasts a remarkable portfolio of farms and therefore a wide variety of world-class wines. They join will be at Reuben’s on November 29, 2017 where they will showcase some of their best wines alongside the most delicious dishes.

Oneric rounds off the 2017 series on December 13, 2017. Based in Elgin, Oneric is situated in a cool wine producing area that allows for the grapes to ripen slightly slower than in other areas of the Cape. The result of this is fresh, crisp and graceful wines that will pair perfectly with the robust food on offer from Reuben’s.