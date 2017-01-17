Prime Kitchen Equipments to launch Pro Chef International Equipments

Rajiv Nayan Gupta

Prime Kitchen Equipments India is a commercial design-and-built kitchen and refrigeration equipment company, which was registered and incorporated in 2005. The company is professionally headed by Rajiv Nayan Gupta, the managing director, who is running the company with other directors and the core team.

The company has completed more than 850 successful commercial projects nationwide and abroad. It is also an ISO 9001:2008 MSME and accrediated by Crisil ratings. Prime Kitchen Equipments is inventing new equipments for the hospitality industry and is going to start a new company, Pro Chef International Equipments LLP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’ initiatives.

The international quality equipment will be exported to countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Nepal, Maldives, Dubai, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Kuwait and African countries among others.

Some of the new products are going to be introduced first time at AAHAR Exibition in March, 2017 in New Delhi.

The export brand is registered as Pro Chef.