Preparing a commercial kitchen

Shree Manek Kitchen Equipment, the manufacturers of commercial kitchen equipment, offers a complete turnkey package of services including consultation, planning and designing of kitchen, customising equipment, identifying MEP services for the kitchen, manufacturing the equipment, installation and after sale services for hotels, restaurants and fast food joints.

Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, about the hospitality industry, Hardik Panchal, director, Shree Manek Kitchen Equipment, said, “The hospitality industry is a dynamic market and the needs of chefs, consultants and industry experts are ever changing. Keeping in view this dynamic nature of our industry, we do regular R&D to make sure that our products are up to date with industry standards. Strict norms of the quality inspection cell monitor every fine point, before giving approval to the final product.”

When it comes to quality vs pricing, buyers need to remember that what appears to be the best deal is not always the best value for money long-term. Panchal, shared, “Commercial kitchen equipment is an investment and you want your investment to meet your needs and last the distance. The product may have the lowest price tag, however it’s important to take into consideration factors like quality, reliability and its capability of producing consumables in a consistent and quality manner”

Speaking about the latest trends in hospitality industry, he added, “As the latest trend goes, fine dining as well as fast food restaurants are breaking down the walls between their front and back-of-house areas to show off their kitchens. Our company is focused on building equipment using the latest CNC machinery that are of superior quality and give a good visual appeal in such kind of open kitchens.”

Shree Manek Kitchen Equipment is also one of the first brands to introduce induction based cooking equipment in the market for the sole purpose of saving energy, enhancing cooking speed, automation and safety, commended by food stylists, consultants and experts of industry. Mentioning the benefits, the director asserted, “Induction based cooking is a cool, green, cost saving, healthy, hygienic, environmental friendly brought to you to recover your investments within 12 months for a 10 hour working kitchen. This way, it provides you 40 per cent monetary savings along with other benefits like easy maintenance, no carbon emission or environment heating.” Having more than 50 years of experience has given the brand an edge over its competitors, thus serving the varied and diverse needs and interests of the customers at the local, national and international level.

He concluded, “All our esteemed clients have appreciated our efforts through repeat business. We just do not sell products, we serve people. Once we deliver a product, our relationship extends to its owner, as we continue to nurture and maintain the product/equipment through our incomparable after-sales service.”