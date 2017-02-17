Preferred Hotels & Resorts generates US $1.11 bn reservations revenue

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, global provider of sales, marketing, and distribution services to independent luxury hotels, has announced its 2016 year-end results. Last year, continuing the momentum gained in 2015 following its global rebranding initiative, the company generated US$ 1.11 billion in reservations revenue on behalf of its member properties worldwide, welcomed 82 new properties, and enriched its points-based iPrefer hotel rewards programme.

Lindsey Ueberroth

“Our move to one global brand allowed us to be more nimble and presented fresh, exciting opportunities, so we set out for 2016 with intentions to thoughtfully grow our brand presence and innovate in the areas that would help us most effectively connect our member hotels with their ideal guest. Our team’s focus last year not only helped us execute on these goals, but also created a strong pipeline to generate immediate results in 2017, which will be a pivotal year as we approach our 50th anniversary,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, president and CEO, Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

iPrefer, which was revised in February 2016 to feature a simplified two-tier structure and enhanced benefits, has been identified as a major driver behind the results. The revision fueled stronger loyalty for the brand and participating independent hotels, producing a 57 per cent increase in enrollments, a 24 per cent increase in stays, and a 23 per cent increase in room revenue generated through iPrefer bookings, compared to 2015 activity. Till date, over 1.8 million travellers have enrolled in iPrefer.

Offering more destinations last year, Preferred Hotels & Resorts expanded its footprint in 27 countries globally – marking first-time presence in Sweden, Norway, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar – through new relationships with individual properties and growing alliances with premier hospitality groups. Over the year, the company finalised agreements to represent select hotels within the portfolios of new brand partners such as Katara Hospitality’s Murwab Hotel Group, Nordic Hotels & Resorts, Fortune Hotels, Vivienda Hotel Villas, and Rosen Hotels & Resorts, and was tapped to support the new openings of existing partners such as NH Collection, Montage Hotels & Resorts, Salamander Hotels & Resorts, sbe, Shilla Stay, Pyramid Hotel Group, and Ocean Properties.