Prabhat Dairy aims at ambitious expansion with new brand identity

Leading integrated milk and dairy products company, Prabhat Dairy recently unveiled its new corporate identity and logo in Mumbai, and disclosed the ambitious plans for the near future. The company focuses on both B2B and B2C segment and takes great pride in its long term association with its business partners. Informing that his company currently has 1200 distributors in India, Vivek Nirmal, joint MD and CEO, Prabhat Dairy said, “We have good presence in modern trade and soon our products will be available in 1000-1200 stores across India.” Pointing out that Prabhat is much more than a milk procurement company, he mentioned that they deal with pizza chains, infant food companies, confectioneries, and others. The branded business for the company is just five years old. “Now we are getting more aggressive as a branded company. The focus is more on building new brand personality of Prabhat. The inspiration of the new logo has come from a drop of milk. The logo depicts the inspiration and heritage that we have,” affirmed Nirmal.

The Vision 2020 for the company is to emerge as the most loved dairy brand with 50 per cent of revenue from branded products. “We will focus on the Tier II and Tier III towns and also increase our share of value added products in the portfolio like cheese, paneer, shrikhand, curd, ice cream, etc,” he said, adding that India is the largest dairy producer in the world and also the largest consumer. “The recent future will see indulgent products like Volup ice cream hitting the shelf. The entire dairy segment in five-six years will see a great change. Consumer preference of packaged dairy products is increasing, which is helping the sector,” mentioned Nirmal.

Prabhat engages with one lakh farmers, helps in getting finance for them and also educates them. “There are 150 team members who deal with the farmers. We pay directly to their bank accounts and very progressive technology is used,” he said.