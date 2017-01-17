PHA, RAI associate with FHW Mumbai 2017

Expectations from the exhibition

Neerav Panchamia

Our expectations from this year’s exhibition is to gain value from the association, meet the key stakeholders of the industry and see the new trends and opportunities which are prevailing in the hospitality industry which is brought out on the platform of FHW. It is a great opportunity and we have high expectations from the FHW exhibition.

Benefits to the industry and members

FHW is a great platform which brings together all the stakeholders of the industry – hotels, restaurants, owners, operators, vendors, suppliers, etc. It creates a synergy as well as provides ample opportunities for businesses to obtain value from each other and grow together.

Association with FHW

Our expectations from the partnership with FHW is that it should be a win-win situation for both. There is tremendous opportunity in associating with FHW and together we can use both the platforms to reach our common goals. We aim to have PHA known as an active existent association body in Maharashtra.

– Neerav Panchamia, President, Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA)

Expectations from the exhibition

Kumar Rajagopalan

Everything we do at Retailers Association of India is for the benefit of the industry. Shows like FHW are crucial for promoting business. What we hope to achieve from this tie-up is more visibility and increased business for food retailers in India. In fact, we expect that it offers a rich spectrum of opportunities for business networking and partnerships and is a win-win for all stakeholders, which ultimately is in the interest of the consumer. The fact that the show has achieved its 30th milestone is testament to its effectiveness as a great platform that brings quality buyers from across India.

Benefits to the industry and members

Trade shows help connect various stakeholders in a segment. They boost business by facilitating networking and partnership opportunities. They also help attendees learn about the latest products and offerings in their segment and stay updated about the latest trends and insights.

Highlights of the RAI session

The session by RAI will bring together the brightest minds of food retail, representing some of the finest brands in the segment, to deliberate on Opportunities, Trends and Challenges in Food Retail. There is a huge potential for growing the share of modern retail in F&B. The session will focus on avenues to help harness this potential and take food retail in India to the next level.

– Kumar Rajagopalan, Chief executive officer, Retailers Association of India (RAI)