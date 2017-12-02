‘Only customised products at best price survive in the linen industry’

Adinath Tex-Chem deals in a complete range of hotel linen – bed, bath and F&B linen. The brand started its operations in 2000 and has seen tremendous growth with increase in market share due to its commitment towards quality and research. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Pranjul Jain, director sales, Adinath Tex-Chem, said, “I believe the fact that we know what our customers need, and what our competitors offer, is what sets us apart. We have an integrated manufacturing facility in India’s biggest cotton producing state, covering half of the product value chain. With this comes the advantage for hotels of deriving the real value, of getting customised products at the best prices in the industry. And by customised, we don’t just mean in terms of sizes, but customisation right from the yarn that is used in weaving a fabric. This empowers our customers to highlight their brand value through their linen and provide an unparalleled experience to their guests.”

“Keeping in mind the changing needs of the hotels for bed linen, we have recently introduced the Plain Percale and Satin Stripes (from 100TC to 600TC) range in poly-cotton blend and CVC, which was earlier available only in cotton. It is very durable and hence brings down the per day cost for the hotels, at the same time making the laundry process hassle-free due to its superior wrinkle resistance. We make sure that our products mean value for our clients, while also meeting their guests’ expectations,” Jain informed.

Continuous changes and upcoming trends make it a competitive and challenging market. Commenting on the current scenario of the linen industry, Jain expressed, “The hospitality sector has been pretty much on its toes in the recent times as guests are increasingly concerned about health and cleanliness of the rooms. Added to this is the sudden spurt in budget hotels in India, which has made it imperative for the mid-market and upscale hotels to differentiate and set a benchmark in the quality of service, including linen. Hence we are now seeing higher demand for niche products like modal and lyocell fabrics derived from wood pulp, which are hypo-allergenic and odour-free.