One&Only Resorts looks at urban resorts and private homes space

One&Only Resorts is looking to expand its footprints in urban resorts and private home segments next year, as part of its focus on three areas including nature destinations, alongide urban resorts and private homes. Ivy Kwan, vice president, sales and marketing, One&Only Resorts, said, “Next year, we will be opening a property in Rwanda. We are focusing on nature offerings. We are also planning to expand our footprints in urban resort segment and private homes. There are many areas we are looking to venture into, and evolve the brand in a way that resonates with our guests.”

In 2017 One&Only’s properties in Maldives, Dubai and Australia have showed strong performance in terms of business. According to Kwan, Indian guests are more and more venturing into longer holidays, for about two-three weeks. “That is where a resort experience like ours becomes very special,” she commented. Speaking on overall year, she said, “This has been an exciting year for us. We have a small and intimate portfolio of properties. We choose special and unique places for our presence. One of our oldest resorts in Mauritius recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation. The resort was closed for 10 months and it will re-open on December 1 this year. The resort has been completely transformed and reimagined, featuring new products.”

India is currently one of the top 10 markets for One&Only globally. Kwan informed that family travel among the Indian clientele is strong. “India is one of the unique markets where family travel is significant. To cater to this, we have kids’ club at many of our resorts. We also have tailor-made experience for each member of the family. More and more Indians are also looking at destination weddings, so this is also a focus segment for us. Our two resorts in Dubai are well able to cater to Indian weddings. For those planning to venture further into Maldives, Mauritius, Cape Town or Australia, our properties offer an ideal setting for weddings. Another strong segment from the India market is corporate groups,” she said. In 2018, One&Only will increase efforts in Tier II cities.