Oaks debuts in India with Oaks Bodhgaya

Leading Australian accommodation provider Oaks Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Oaks Bodhgaya, marking the brand’s debut in India. Bringing Oaks’ smart simplicity to a new regional destination, Oaks Bodhgaya welcomes travellers to the temple town of Bodhgaya in the state of Bihar. Home to Mahabodhi Temple, where Buddha is said to have found enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, this temple complex is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

Oaks Bodhgaya is situated just seven kilometres from Gaya International Airport, two kilometres from Magadh University, three and a half kilometres from the sacred Mahabodhi Temple and 10 kilometres from Vishnupad Temple.

The 78-key new-build Oaks Bodhgaya provides modern accommodation with spacious living areas and generous bathrooms. 74 deluxe rooms offer 30 square metres of space and feature twin beds, a walk-in shower and some also a bathtub. Three suites, each offering 66 square metres of space, feature a king size bed, two bathrooms with a bathtub, a lounge and dining area. Designed specifically with disabled access, a deluxe suite of 40 square metres is equipped with two bathrooms featuring walk-in showers, along with well-planned living and dining areas.

Guestroom features include the comforts of air conditioning, a work desk, an iron and ironing board, internet access and flat screen LED cable TV, tea and coffee making facilities and a mini bar, an in-room safe, bathroom amenities and a hair dryer. Hotel services range from a 24-hour reception, concierge, kiosk and multilingual staff, to the convenience of an express check-in and check-out, same day laundry and daily newspapers. Facilities and public areas are designed to be accessible for guests who are physically challenged or handicapped, and a doctor is on call 24-hours a day. Hotel facilities include a gymnasium, a rooftop meditation space with a library lounge and an international all-day dining restaurant. Business and event guests can take advantage of the banquet hall.

Providing the luxury of space, Oaks Hotels & Resorts offers a range of contemporary accommodation, from hotel and resort rooms and suites, to furnished serviced apartments, in central city locations and resort destinations. www.minorhotels.com/Oaks

Oaks Hotels & Resorts is one of Australia’s largest self-contained, accommodation providers, currently incorporating a portfolio of 56 properties spanning Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South and Western Australia as well as New Zealand, Thailand, India and the United Arab Emirates.