O2 Spa, Andhra Govt ink MoU to see US $1.75 mn investment

Continuing expansion, day spa chain O2 Spa has entered into an MoU with Andhra Pradesh government that will see an investment of US$ 1.75 million for a period of three years, starting October this year. This investment is aimed at setting up of O2 Spa facilities across the state wherein youth from the state will be trained and employed.

This agreement was signed between O2 Spa and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) at the second Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Investment Meet held in Vizag. O2 Spa was represented by Sameer Nair, business head – India whereas Girija Shankar, managing director, APTDC represented the government.

Ritesh Mastipuram, founder and MD, O2 Spa, said, “The Indian wellness industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent for the next five years to achieve a `1,50,000 crore-turnover by 2019-20. The growth and requirement of the industry will continue to see an upward curve and so will the opportunity for skilled youths. This partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh will enable us in reaching out and bettering the lives of many youths by appropriately skilling them and placing them in apt job opportunities.”

O2 Spa will set up facilities across cities such as Amravati, Vijaywada, Vizag and more, within the next three years. The training aspects for the youths will be undertaken by O2 Skills Academy, an initiative of O2 Spa. This collaboration aims to provide employment linked, market oriented vocational training to fill the gaps that the spa and hospitality industry faces, by providing trained resources.

O2 Spa is investing US$ 15 million in expanding its operations in the country and aboard. The company will grow from its current base of 82 outlets in 18 cities to 150 outlets across 30 cities by FY2016 – 2017. The expansion plans include addition of about 30 outlets in Tier I and 60 outlets in Tier II cities in India and over 10 outlets abroad.