New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

Courtyard by Marriot Bengaluru Hebbal

Ideally situated in Hebbal, one of Bengaluru’s micro economic and commercial zones, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal is also set amidst lush greenery overlooking the pristine Nagavara Lake, offering guests both the vibe of a bustling city and the peaceful respite of nature. Its 188 guestrooms feature modern décor and amenities, and are cleverly designed to be flexible yet comfortable, allowing business travellers to easily shift gears from work to relaxation mode. With up to 8,850 sq ft of spacious and flexible meeting and banquet spaces, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal is also the perfect venue to host events ranging from intimate business meetings and trainings, to large scale, world-class events and conferences. Meanwhile, a roof top infinity pool, fitness centre and spa is also available to keep guests refreshed and rejuvenated during a stay at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal.

Pa Pa Ya BKC

Pa Pa Ya from the house of Massive Restaurants, has launched a new bar & restaurant in the corporate hub of the city at BKC. The restaurant boasts of a kinetic ceiling above the bar, interiors toned in brown leather, beige and wood and decorative lighting. Equipped with the latest technology in molecular gastronomy, contemporary cooking techniques and inspired by Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia and Singapore cuisine culture, its food menu offers around 19 unique dishes to its customers. This bistro also offers a specially curated ‘Jain’ menu featuring smoked tofu crisps, Chinese mustard mayo, kidney bean salsa, etc. The restaurant also has a beverage section that sports signature cocktails to be served along with the food. These beverages are curated using various Asian influences.

EQ: IQ

Dedicated to corporate culture, Hyatt Regency Pune recently introduced EQ: IQ a contemporary event space for holding corporate meetings and social meetups. EQ: IQ abbreviated short for Emotional Quotient: Intelligence Quotient, the event space offered by EQ: IQ is 19,000 sq ft with meeting rooms named Newton, Einstein, Galileo, etc. bearing latest technologies. There is a trained concierge to take care of the events to be organised along with breakout zones, themed tea/coffee breaks and high-end service ware add to the USP’s of EQ: IQ. The event space also sports three distinctive zones ie. Social, Event and Dining spaces adding to a combination of public and private zones to facilitate desired hospitality. In case of mass gathering, the three small and large meeting rooms can be combined with free wall movement to create a larger space for gatherings and meetings. Featuring seating space outside meeting rooms and facility to have tea or cocktails at Escoffier located in the pre-functional area along with book reading adds to the grandeur of this meeting space.

Oaks Beirut

Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 158 hotels and resorts in 25 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa and the Indian Ocean, will debut its Oaks brand in Lebanon later this year. The group is pleased to announce it has signed a management agreement with Allied Investment Group to operate Oaks Beirut. Scheduled to launch in mid 2018, the 110-key hotel will be located in Sodeco, a commercial area of Beirut, approximately five minutes’ drive from the vibrant central downtown area and 15 minutes from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. Previously operating as Hotel de Ville Beirut, the hotel is currently closed for a full refurbishment and will relaunch as Oaks. Bringing Oaks’ smart simplicity to a new destination, the property will provide modern accommodation with a selection of guest rooms and suites, with facilities including an all-day dining restaurant, a Lounge Bar & café, a rooftop pool and bar, plus dedicated conference facilities. Providing the luxury of space, Oaks Hotels & Resorts offers a range of contemporary accommodation, from hotel and resort rooms and suites, to furnished serviced apartments, in central city locations and resort destinations. The brand’s growing portfolio currently comprises 56 properties across five countries – Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, India and the United Arab Emirates, with more than 6,000 guest rooms under its management.