New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

ibis Pune Hinjewadi

InterGlobe Hotels and AccorHotels have announced the opening of ibis Pune Hinjewadi. Widely recognised as the IT hub of Pune, Hinjewadi is a leading destination for businesses especially IT and ITES. The launch of ibis Pune Hinjewadi marks AccorHotels’ third property in the city. The 136-room hotel also features its signature ‘Spice It’ restaurant. Located within five kms of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, the hotel is in close proximity to the International Biotech Park with various multinational corporations such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Accenture and IBM located nearby. The hotel is situated approximately 20 kms from Pune Airport and the railway station. AccorHotels has eight properties in Maharashtra that include Sofitel Mumbai BKC, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, ibis Mumbai Airport, Novotel Imagica Khopoli, Mercure Lavasa, ibis Navi Mumbai, Novotel Pune and ibis Pune Viman Nagar.

Jumeirah Royal Saray – Bahrain

Dubai Holding, the global investment conglomerate and Sevens Holding SPC announced the signing of a management agreement for Jumeirah Group to operate a luxury hotel in Bahrain. The hotel, to be named Jumeirah Royal Saray – Bahrain, is scheduled to open on February 27, 2018. The agreement marks Jumeirah Group’s entry into the Bahrain hospitality market and is a strategic milestone for the world-renowned luxury hospitality brand. The Jumeirah Royal Saray, which is located on the Bahrain shoreline in a premium beachfront position, offers 167 guest rooms including two Royal Suites as well as a variety of dining and recreational choices including a health club and spa.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has signed a franchise agreement with the JHV group for two new properties in Varanasi. A 300-room Crowne Plaza will be owned by Mall Hotel, a subsidiary of JHV and will accommodate guests filtering in through the business traffic at Mall Road. The 180-room Holiday Inn will be owned by HLA Hotels, a subsidiary of JHV and is located well to serve the Buddhist Circuit. Both hotels are expected to be operational by 2021. Crowne Plaza Varanasi will be situated closer to the commercial hub of Varanasi, catering to business and leisure segments, as well as premium, local social events, such as weddings and seasonal occasions. Furthermore, the hotel will house meeting and banquet facilities. Holiday Inn Varanasi, will serve the Buddhist circuit due to its proximity to Sarnath and the airport, once the new bypass road is completed. With 180 rooms, the key demand generators for Holiday Inn will be religious tourism and associated events.

The Fern, Akota-Vadodara

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has added another Ecotel to its portfolio of hotels with the launch of The Fern, Akota-Vadodara. This is the second Fern property in the city. The hotel is situated two km from Alkapuri, the main commercial hub of Vadodara. The hotel is also in the vicinity of entertainment and shopping centres, and the airport only eight kms from the hotel. Ideally suited for business travellers, The Fern, Akota-Vadodara offers 72 rooms in two different categories – Winter Green and The Fern Club Rooms. Dining options include Zeste, a multi cuisine all-day-dining restaurant and 24 hours in-room dining service. The banqueting facility comprises of Magnolia and Terraco banquet halls and a meeting room – Aster.