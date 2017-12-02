New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Luxury hotel brand Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of AccorHotels, has announced the official launch of Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech in Morocco to its exclusive portfolio of hotels worldwide. Located nearby the former imperial city of Marrakech within the heart of a century-old olive grove set against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains, the resort reflects the growth of the luxury brand in Morocco, which has been accelerated by the presence of AccorHotels in Morocco with upwards of 40 hotels. The resort features 134 guestrooms, including five presidential suites, one penthouse suite and 10 Prince villas as well as 94 private residences consisting of two, three and four bedroom villas. Other amenities include 6,608 metre, 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, and 3,500-sq-m spa.

Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR

AccorHotels has announced the opening of Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR, located on the city’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) popularly known as the IT Expressway. The two hotels with a combined 342 rooms are situated in the heart of Chennai’s IT corridor and are co-located to form AccorHotels’ first joint development in the city. The 153-room Novotel and 189-room ibis Chennai OMR are developed as a part of a partnership between AccorHotels, Interglobe Enterprises and APHV India Investco. The addition of 342 rooms through the Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR co-development takes the joint venture to a portfolio of 1,718 rooms across seven hotels under the Pullman, Novotel and ibis family of hotels from AccorHotels in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. Currently, Novotel and ibis remain the group’s most prominent brands with an expansive network of 15 and 18 hotels across the country respectively.

Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels has announced three new-build hotels in Qatar to open in spring 2018 under the Tivoli and Oaks brands. Launching in April, Tivoli Al Najada Doha Hotel is in the final stages of development in the centre of the Qatari capital. Facilities in the five-storey property will include 151 guest rooms and suites, a selection of dining options, a fitness centre, a swimming pool and a business centre, with guest rooms on the upper floors offering a panoramic view of the Doha skyline including West Bay. In addition, Oaks Hotels & Resorts will make its debut in Qatar with Oaks Al Najada Doha. The property will offer 100 serviced apartments and a range of onsite facilities including an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, alfresco dining, a pool bar and 24 hr room service. Both new hotels sit within a new development surrounding a large open piazza with cafes, restaurants and shops, easy walking distance of the new Msheireb Downtown Doha development, Bank Street, the Museum of Islamic Arts on the Corniche and Souq Waqif. Also under development to open in April next year is the 101-key Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli, a new five-star property blending artful Qatari tradition and top-end contemporary leisure in Souq Al Wakra, an up-and-coming seaside district just a 20-minute drive from central Doha. The three hotels are owned by Katara Hospitality, a globally recognised hospitality owner, developer and operator.

Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour

Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour has recently opened its doors, making it the first new-build, international luxury hotel to open in Sydney’s CBD this millennium. Centrally located opposite the International Convention Centre, the US$ 500 million Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour offers 590 guestrooms including 35 suites. The hotel offers four F&B venues and a ballroom.

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, has expanded its portfolio with the opening of its eighth hotel in India, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The second hotel in Kolkata and East India under the Marriott International portfolio and the first under the Westin Hotels & Resorts umbrella, the property is located eight kms from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and a km away from the International Convention Centre. Built over eight acres, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat features 314 guestrooms and suites. The hotel offers four F&B venues, a spa, fitness studio, and over 50,000 sq ft of flexible function spaces.

Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott International, has announced the opening of Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa. The property is owned by The Ninesotel Co and marks the brand’s fourth hotel in the Thai Kingdom. Located in the Na Jomtien district in the coastal town of Pattaya, the hotel offers 257 rooms and amenities such as two outdoor swimming pools, a kid’s pool, kid’s club, a 24-hour fitness centre, a luxury spa, and multiple F&B venues. Event spaces at the property can accommodate meetings and events for up to 500 people.

Amari Galle

Onyx Hospitality Group has launched a new Amari property in Sri Lanka’s southwest coastal city of Galle. The 172-room Amari Galle, located at a short distance from the UNESCO World Heritage Galle Fort, is Onyx Hospitality Group’s third hotel in Sri Lanka. This hotel is also the group’s third Amari opening this year, following Amari Johor Bahru in Malaysia and Amari Yangshuo in China. This new beachfront hotel is situated on the Colombo-Galle main road and offers easy access to nearby attractions. Every guest room and suite at Amari Galle offers direct sea views and private balconies. F&B venues at the hotel include Ahara Gourmet Gallery, Shoreline Beach Club, Bommu and Voyager Lounge. Other features include a kids’ pool, spa, three ballrooms and meeting rooms.