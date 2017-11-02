New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

La Marvella Sarovar Premiere

Expanding its strong portfolio in southern India, Sarovar Hotels has announced the signing of its latest hotel in Bengaluru, La Marvella Sarovar Premiere. This development marks Sarovar’s strengthening presence in the garden city of the country. La Marvella Sarovar Premiere, Bengaluru – Jayanagar, is Sarovar’s fifth hotel in the city after Davanam Sarovar Portico Suites, RBD Sarovar Portico, Park Plaza and Radha Hometel. The takeover is expected to be completed by the first week of November. La Marvella Sarovar Premiere is promoted by SVG Exports offering all facilities and services of an upscale five star business hotel located in Jayanagar. Th property has 102 rooms, a multi cuisine restaurant and a lounge bar. An Italian specialty restaurant will soon be introduced to bring a unique culinary experience to guests.

Cambay Tiger Seafood Mart

WestCoast Group, a fully integrated seafood company in India, has launched the company-owned seafood retail outlets Cambay Tiger Seafood Mart (CTSM) in New Delhi (Defence Colony) and Pune (Viman Nagar). The launch comes after the opening of CTSM outlets in Mumbai at Bandra and Lokhandwala Complex. CTSM mainly sells seafood reared in company’s own farms. It also offers a live seafood mart, where the customers could walk in and choose their own live fish from an aquarium. The store also sells Atlantic Salmon, flown from Norway. Cambay Tiger seafood Mart will offer live, chilled and frozen seafood.

Innside by Melia´ Zhengzhou

Innside by Melia´, the upscale urban lifestyle brand of Meliá Hotels International, has announced the opening of the 335-room Innside by Melia´ Zhengzhou, a brand new hotel located in the Zhengdong New District of Zhengzhou, China. The property marks the official launch of the Innside by Meliá brand in China. The new four-star hotel is the fourth Meliá Hotels International property to open in China, following the success of Gran Meliá Xian, Meliá Jinan and Meliá Shanghai Hongqiao. The newly built property, located a three-minute walk from the Zhengzhou East Railway Station, blends into the urban landscape.

Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the opening of its two hotels, Lemon Tree Premier, Patna and Lemon Tree Hotel, Alwar. Lemon Tree Premier, Patna is located five minutes away from the railway station. The property offers 105 rooms, a 24/7 multi-cuisine coffee shop, spa and salon, gym, a rooftop swimming pool and a soon to open Indian restaurant. The hotel also offers 20,000 sq ft of banquet and meeting spaces, a board room, and a business centre along with a rooftop terrace. Lemon Tree Hotel, Alwar is located close to the industrial belts of Bhiwadi and Alwar as well as popular tourist destinations. The hotel offers 40 rooms and suites, a multi-cuisine coffee shop, a private dining area, a hip recreation bar, a conference room, as well as a fitness centre.

ibis Styles New York LaGuardia Airport

As part of AccorHotels’ expansion of its economy hotel brands worldwide, the global hospitality group announced the introduction of the 93-room ibis Styles New York LaGuardia Airport – the first of the ibis Styles hotel in the US. The hotel will also serve as the flagship hotel for the brand in the country. Located at the former site of the LaGuardia Airport Hotel, the property has undergone a major renovation.