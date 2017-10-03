New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

Avani Bel-Ombre Mauritius Resort & Spa

Avani Hotels & Resorts has announced the development of its first hotel in Mauritius located along a stretch of the island’s south coast. When it opens in 2021, the 150-key beachfront Avani Bel-Ombre Mauritius Resort & Spa will offer 150 rooms, including 134 standard rooms and 16 Avani Suites. In addition 12 are on offer for purchase, residential four-bedroom Pool Villas will also be included in the development. The new upscale resort will offer a specialty restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant, large multi-functional meeting space catering for MICE and weddings, an Avani Spa and AvaniFit gym, Avani Pantry, Avani Kids Club, a beach activities centre and two swimming pools.

Sriracha

Sriracha is a new pan-Asian restaurant in UB City in Bengaluru. Previously Singkong, the restaurant has rebranded itself to ‘Sriracha’ which is a part of the restaurant’s enhanced dining experience. Sriracha has a new menu, curatd by Chef Vikas Seth, which comprises new dishes along with old favourites, a new logo and revamped interiors as a part of this change. Inspired by contemporary Asian design, the interiors of the restaurant showcase the eight countries that Sriracha represents in its branding. The highlight dishes include Sriracha’s Som Tam – Green Papaya Salad Made Live At The Table, Banana Blossom Salad, Steamed Open Buns (Bao), Wild Mushroom Purple Dumplings, Coffee Rubbed Pork Riblets With Green Apple Slaw, Cantonese Roast Chicken, Khow Suey and Sumatra Dark chocolate mousse. There is a separate menu for Sushi that features Maki, Nigiri and Sushi boats in non vegetarian and vegetarian options. There is also a special menu and activity placemats for kids.

Ventana Big Sur

International lifestyle company Two Roads Hospitality has announced the expansion of Alila Hotels & Resorts into North America. Singapore-based Alila, which became part of the Two Roads Hospitality portfolio in June 2015, will open its first North American resort property in California’s Big Surin fall 2017. Featuring a comprehensive revitalisation, Ventana Big Sur will provide 59 refreshed guest rooms, suites and villas, a full-service Spa Alila, two enhanced outdoor pools with a new infinity-edge hot tub and outdoor Japanese hot baths. Additionally, The Sur House restaurant, with a new concept and expanded ocean-view patio, will offer views of the Pacific Ocean. Ventana’s resort-wide enhancements also will include a new Social House with three lifestyle spaces for relaxing and connecting; the new 7,000-sq-ft Ocean Meadow Lawnfor events and celebrations; a new Glass HouseGallery; a new Alila Experience Program featuring discovery-based guest activities; and the debut of a luxury camping experience – Redwood Canyon Glampsites – in the resort’s 20-acre redwood-canopied forest. Alila Hospitalities include daily guided walks through the landscape, Yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates classes, and nightly wine tastings and cheese pairings. A non-site experience co-ordinator is available to arrange further adventures.

Courtyard by Marriott Yangon

Marriott International has announced the signing of Courtyard by Marriott Yangon, Myanmar. Located in the former capital and commercial centre of the country, the new build hotel owned by Hotel Sule Square Co, is part of a mixed-use development and is scheduled to open in 2019. The city hotel will feature 200 rooms and suites, as well as an Executive Lounge and four meeting rooms totaling 400 sq m. Local cuisines and international dishes can be savoured at the three-meal restaurant or an express meal can be picked up at Momo to Go. The hotel also fetaures a bar and lounge. Recreational facilities include a rooftop pool, fitness centre and treatment rooms. Located in the gateway city of Yangon, and 45 minutes away from Yangon International Airport, Courtyard by Marriott Yangon is in close proximity to key tourist attractions.

Sofitel Foshan

Sofitel has announced the opening of Sofitel Foshan in the historic city of Guangdong province, China. Located in Lecong in Shunde, Sofitel Foshan connects to the 200,000 square-metre Louvre International Exhibition Centre. Sofitel Foshan is the brand’s first property to debut in Foshan and the 23rd property in the Greater China network. Featuring interior design by Cheng Chung Design (HK), Sofitel Foshan blends Chinese and French design furnishing and décor. At 236 m, the 62-storey Sofitel Foshan is the tallest hotel in the city with a 360-degree view of the city. The hotel offers 325 guest rooms with four themes including modern, post-modern, neo-Chinese, and classic French. F&B outlets include an all-day dining restaurant Kwee Zeen and an Italian restaurant, Allegria, Noble Bar, Le Bar – Lobby Lounge and the city’s first Sky Bar. For weddings, meetings and events, the hotel features 3,000 sq m of function spaces including a Napoleon III’s Grand Salon Apartment inspired grand ballroom, six meeting rooms, and an outdoor terrace. The hotel also features SoSPA, a panoramic indoor swimming pool and the SoFit 24-hour fitness centre.

Hotel Vits Devbhumi

Vits Hotel Worldwide hasadded another landmark in Dwarka, with launch of Hotel Vits Devbhumi. Vits Luxury Hotels presently operates 10 properties located in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Latur, Ankleshwar, Silvassa, Agra, Chakan and Bhubaneshwar. The Hotel chain presently has inventory of 9,00 rooms with host of banqueting, conferencing, restaurant and lifestyle facilities. As part of its expansion plans Vits Hotel will unveil the Vits hospitality experience in Mumbai (Colaba), Nanded, Dahej, Ahmedabad and Mangalore by April 2018. The company plans to penetrate its reach nationally with 20 properties scheduled for launch primarily in Tier II and Tier III in cities within the next three years.

Ginger Mumbai

Ginger Hotels, the budget hotel chain from the house of Tata, has recently opened Ginger Mumbai, Andheri East. Located off the Western Express highway, 3.5 kms from the airport, Ginger Mumbai, Andheri East is in proximity to the Bombay Exhibition Centre as well as the railway station. The hotel also provides convenient access to the city’s corporate hub on the Andheri Kurla Road. With 142 rooms, the hotel also offers a multi-cuisine restaurant and bar, a pan Asian eatery, a fitness centre, RFID access control and meeting facilities.

Mercure Dwarka

Mercure has made its debut in the holy city of Dwarka with the opening of Mercure Dwarka. Located in the Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat, the hotel is a short drive from the Dwarkadhish temple, popularly known as Jagat Mandir. The hotel is conveniently located at a five minute drive from the railway station, an hour’s drive from Porbandar Airport and a little over two hours from the Jamnagar Airport. The opening of Mercure Dwarka marks AccorHotels’ fourth property in the land of legends, Gujarat. The hotel offers 99 rooms, including one suite. The hotel is also home to Makhan, an all-day dining restaurant that offers a wide selection of local delicacies and an array of local and international cuisines.