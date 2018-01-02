New Kids On The Block

Anantara Maraú Bahia Resort

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas will soon debut in Brazil with the launch of Anantara Maraú Bahia Resort in mid 2018. The resort will joins the brand’s luxury portfolio in July, following the renovation of the former Kiaroa Eco-Luxury Resort. It will be the first Asian hotel flag to come to Brazil. Anantara Maraú Bahia Resort will boast a beach setting next to the Bay of Camamu on the Maraú Peninsula in Bahia, along a stretch of Atlantic coastline. The resort will initially offer a choice of 30 guest rooms, suites and bungalows. This will be followed by the resort’s expansion which will add new suites and bungalows in beachfront and garden settings. Resort facilities will include a swimming pool, gym, tennis and beach volleyball, The Anantara Spa and more. Anantara currently operates 39 hotels and resorts in 13 countries in Asia, the Indian Ocean, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, with new properties to launch in 2018 in Brazil, Tunisia, Vietnam and China.

Ranjitvilas, Amritsar

Adding another property to its portfolio of heritage properties, WelcomHeritage has recently launched one more hotel under its ‘Nature Resort’ category in Amritsar. This becomes its 33rd operational property of the 40 alliances, spanning across 15 states and the first one for the ‘Farm-Stay’ option of the group. Ranjitvilas, a property developed and approved by the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board under its Farm Tourism Scheme, is a joint venture of four family members of Late Sardar Ranjit Singh Makhni. The property features 20 executive rooms, each with a personal courtyard and two suite rooms. The in-house restaurant – The Indian Rasoi serves authentic Indian cuisine. The property is well equipped with amenities including swimming pool, conference room-cum-library and more.

Sweetish House Mafia

Sweetish House Mafia (SHM), cookie and desserts chain, recently launched its Thane outlet. This is Sweetish House Mafia’s eighth outlet in Mumbai. SHM is known for its range of cookies like Nutella Sea Salt, S’mores, Double Chocolate Chip among others.

AVANI Metropolis Auckland Residences

AVANI Hotels & Resorts recently made its debut in New Zealand with the opening of AVANI Metropolis Auckland Residences. Since being acquired more than five months ago, 65 of the luxury tower suites, formerly known as Metro Suites, have undergone a multi-million dollar refurbishment by the international brand. The 39-storey tower offers upscale residence available in one and two bedroom configurations, some with a private balcony. AVANI Metropolis Auckland Residences has a range of leisure facilities including a 22-metre heated indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, sauna and a fitness centre.