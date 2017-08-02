New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

Amanora The Fern, Pune

The Fern Hotels & Resorts will be making an addition to its portfolio by launching Amanora The Fern, Pune. This would take the tally of hotels managed by the company to 31 hotels. The hotel is located in the eastern suburbs of Pune at Magarpatta, in Hadapsar, announced Suhail Kannampilly, chief operating officer, The Fern Hotels & Resorts. The property, which is spread over 4.5 acres with a capacity to cater 3000 people, is owned by City Corporation. The 26-room hotel offers facilities such as a squash court, gym, everything, spa, library, indoor swimming pool and an amphitheatre. F&B venues at the hotel include Vista, a multi-cuisine coffee shop; and The Crescent Bar.

Radisson Blu Faridabad

Radisson Blu Faridabad is a newly opened five-star deluxe property in Faridabad. The first five-star deluxe property of Faridabad, Radisson Blu is an upscale business hotel. The hotel boasts one of the largest banquet and convention venues in the city centre with facilities capable of accommodating up to 1,100 guests. Situated in an industrial district just outside the capital city of New Delhi, Radisson Blu Faridabad offers amenities such as an upscale gym, spa and swimming pool and concierge service. The hotel has 124 rooms including six suites. Dining options include Broadway, an all-day-dining restaurant that serves global cuisine; specialty restaurant House of Soy; The Tea Studio; alongside a pastry shop.

W Shanghai – The Bund

W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, has unveiled W Shanghai – The Bund, offering views overlooking the Huangpu River. Owned by Sinar Mas Group, the hotel features a blend of bold design and decadent style. W Shanghai – The Bund features 374 guestrooms and suites. F&B venues at the property include The Kitchen Table, Yen, Liquid at Yen, WooBar, Wet and Wet Bar. At more than 2,000 sq m, the hotel’s Great Room is the largest hotel event space in Western Shanghai. The 660-sq-m Mega Room, in addition to the Studios and Strategy spaces, is another event space. Moreover, the hotel also houses Away Spa and a gym.

Sofitel Dubai Wafi

AccorHotels has announced the largest Sofitel property in the Middle East with development partner MKM Commercial Holdings. Expected to open in early 2019, Sofitel Dubai Wafi will join the luxury brand’s growing portfolio of 14 hotels and 4,400 rooms in operation and under development in the Middle East. Sofitel Dubai Wafi will feature 501 guestrooms, inclusive of 86 suites in addition to 97 studio and serviced residences to be operated on an extended-stay basis. The property will offer a number of dining concepts including Gastro Pub, a French lobby café, and an all-day restaurant and a pool bar. The hotel will also featuere SoSpa, a gymnasium, outdoor pools, private cabanas and a kids club. Business travelers will have access to 10 meeting rooms in addition to a 1,115-sq-m ballroom.

Regenta LP Vilas

Royal Orchid Hotels has announced the opening of one more hotel under its brand ‘Regenta’ in Deharadun, Uttarakhand, expanding to 44th hotels. Regenta LP Vilas is spread over a lakh sq ft area with a capacity to cater 4000 people. The hotel comprises of 74 rooms overlooking a view of the forest. The hotel also features a multi – cuisine restaurant and a bar. With around eight different venues, guest can host conferences, meetings, and exhibitions to weddings, parties, shows, and more.

Park Regis Lotus Hotel

The Kingdom of Bahrain will soon have its first Park Regis hotel with the opening of Park Regis Lotus Hotel in the Juffair district of Manama in the last quarter of 2017. With 164 guest rooms, six food and beverage outlets including a 1000 capacity ballroom, swimming pool and gym, this upscale hotel will be introduced to the Bahrain market by its parent company StayWell Hospitality Group. The recent signing of the marketing license agreement with Manama – based VKL Group, a key regional player which owns and operates a portfolio of hotels with more than 1,300 rooms and another 600 rooms shortly, will enable StayWell Hospitality Group to open additional properties across Bahrain in the coming 12 months.