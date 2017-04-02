New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

Gymkhana 91

Gymkhana 91, an all day restaurant in Mumbai, has a contemporary take on colonial gymkhanas along with a mix of global cuisines including chopstick favourites from Japan and China as well as American and European classics and Indian specials. The 130-seat restaurant is spread across 3,000-sq feet and features neo-gothic architectural styled walls and windows, colonial style furniture and lights, and green terracotta tiled roof. Gymkhana 91 also has an inbuilt stage for live music performances.

Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has introduced its first Holiday Inn hotel in Kolkata – Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. With the opening of the 137-room hotel in partnership with Jain Group, the total number of Holiday Inn hotels has gone up to 11 in India. To expand its footprints in the region, IHG in partnership with Jain Group, will introduce two more Holiday Inn properties in Durgapur and Siliguri, West Bengal. Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport is located five kms away from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, with close proximity to business parks, SEZs and IT hub of Kolkata in Rajarhat, New Town and Salt Lake Sector-V area. For MICE and corporate guests, the hotel offers 6,076 sq ft of meeting and banqueting space. The F&B outlets include an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and bar and a patisserie. The recreational amenities include a terrace top swimming pool and a fitness centre.

The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa

The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa, Rajasthan is owned by Paradise Properties. India’s seventh Westin property, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa is surrounded by the Aravalli Hills and spread across 11 acres. The property offers 98 guestrooms, of which 44 feature private pools. The resort will offer a four dining venues – Seasonal Tastes, the all-day dining restaurant; Panorama, the resort’s roof-top lounge; Splash, a poolside venue; and Mix, a cocktails and beverages venue. The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa features a 10,000-sq-ft Heavenly Spa with seven therapy rooms. Additional amenities include an outdoor pool located at the centre of the resort, and a fitness studio.

The Westin Family Kids’ Club features a 20-seat mini theatre. The resort will also offer over 19,000-sq-ft of function space, including a ballroom and meeting rooms, as well as a garden for corporate events and weddings.

Ciclo Café

After Chennai, the Ciclo Café brand of bicycle-inspired restaurants has recently set up its second outlet in Hyderabad. The Ciclo Café outlet offers facilities for sales and service of premium bicycles, merchandise and accessories, expert advice on cycling, special activities and customised cycle rides, accompanied with premium F&B services with international cuisines. The restaurant has long-table settings for families, open seating for large groups, and also a few single cycle seats for singles. The attached bicycle store features cycle brands such as Ridley, Bianchi, Cannondale, Mongoose, Schwinn, GT and Montra.

SamBar

SamBar at Khar in Mumbai, said to be the city’s first South India based bar and kitchen, has been recently introduced. Owned by restauranteur Pragnesh Rai, Sambar’s menu features dishes such as Andhra Fish Fingers, Chicken Vepuddu, Goji Bajje among other native dishes. SamBar’s signatures such as Anna Colada also feature South Indian twistm among other beverages such as Chill Madi, Cappi Madras, Rumbha and Spice-a-talam.