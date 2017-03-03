New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

Welcom Heritage Ramgarh

WelcomHeritage Ramgarh has recently joined the WelomHeritage portfolio as its latest addition. WelcomHeritage Ramgarh, having a history dating back almost 325 years, is presently owned by the descendants of Chandail Rajputs. The property, featuring historic art and antiques, offers 26 rooms and suites across five categories – Luxury Rooms, Premium Rooms, Heritage Rooms, Heritage Suite Rooms and Ramgarh Suite Rooms. Diwan Khana is the multi-cuisine restaurant at the hotel. The palace hotel offers recreational activities including an in-house gymnasium, swimming pool, Yoga, spiritual experiences, art and craft, indoor games, Curio handcrafts shop and golf course in the vicinity. WelcomHeritage Ramgarh’s events venues include Durbar Halls, The Poolside Lawn and The Baara Lawn. For weddings, the palace provides a royal and traditional ambiance at Mandir Thakurdwara.

Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts recently opened Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, a newly renovated property. The hotel joined a portfolio of 36 Sheraton Grand properties. Owned by BrahmaCorp, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel is the second Sheraton Grand hotel in India and the fourth Sheraton hotel in the country. The property recently completed an extensive rebranding and renovation, featuring a complete transformation of its 177 guest rooms, lobby and public spaces as well as added meeting facilities. The design pairs old world charm with contemporary design and comfort, while a palatial exterior embodies architectural concepts that originated during the Peshwa dynasty. The hotel is equipped with a four-storey health club. Additional recreational facilities include a pool and the signature Shine Spa with five treatment rooms. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Feast, offers international cuisines at the all-day buffet. Other F&B venues include Bene, Chingari and a lobby bar. The hotel houses the 6,100-sq-ft Majestic Hall and Sovereign Room.

Junkyard Cafe

Junkyard Cafe has recently debuted in Mumbai, with an outlet in Bandra. Two more outlets are slated to open within a year. The Mumbai unit has been designed by deriving inspiration from vintage garage or old spacious industrial locations. The outlet features tyres on the wall, scooters as seat, parking graphics on the wall etc. Lifelike images of Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe adorn the walls of the Mumbai café. The cafe will also host live gigs. The food menu is health-oriented, and is further enhanced by the introduction of a new segment of sea food.

Sanchez Restaurante and Cantina, Bengaluru

Popular Mexican restaurant Sancho’s at UB City in Bengaluru, has been rebranded as Sanchez Restaurante and Cantina. This change is a part of the restaurant becoming bigger and better. The restaurant now has new dishes on its menu. Chef Vikas Seth, chef and culinary director, Embassy Group, has curated dishes with fresh, subtle flavours of Mexico while adhering to authentic Mexican standards. To name a few, Guacamole prepared at table, Mexican Ceviche made with fresh fish, homemade Mexican Chorizo Tamale, the Sanchez Burrito Bowls, Ajillo Smokey Chipotle Chicken, Zucchini, Corn Jalapeño Baked Potato skins and oozing Churros. Sanchez’s signature dessert includes Tres Leches.