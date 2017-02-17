New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

The Silk Route

The Silk Route, an authentic Chinese restaurant, has opened in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. The restaurant draws inspiration from the ancient network of the Sino-India trade route, The Silk Route. Inspired by the Chinese gastronome, the restaurant has an a-la-carte menu featuring a variety of vegetarian and non – vegetarian classics. The Silk route kitchen crew is a team of three specialised chefs namely Chef Li Xiaolong and Chef Lu Khai min from China and Master Chef fame Chef Sadaf Hussain from India. The food menu is complimented by a bar-menu that offers a selection of cocktails and beverages along with regular alcohol offerings. Spread across 2,500 sq ft, the 90-seating restaurant depicts contemporary take on perceived oriental design.

ibis Kochi City Centre

AccorHotels has marked the debut of its economy brand ibis in Kochi with the launch of ibis Kochi City Centre, which is also the first AccorHotels’ property to open in Kerala. Located on Ernakulam’s commercial hub – MG Road, the hotel is a few steps away from the upcoming Kochi Metro station and a short drive from the Ernakulam Railway Station. The hotel features 115 guest rooms. The hotel is home to Spice It –a signature food concept tailor-made for India, serving Indian, Oriental and European cuisine. ibis Kochi City Centre also features My Zone at The Hub, the hotel’s lobby bar. The hotel has two meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 70 guests for meetings and private events. The hotel also has a cardio centre.

Meininger Amsterdam City West Hotel

Cox & Kings-owned Meininger Hotel Group signed an agreement for the third expansion phase of its Amsterdam City West Hotel. By spring 2018, the Meininger Amsterdam City West Hotel will increase its bed capacity from 1,177 beds to 1,585 beds. Meininger Amsterdam City West Hotel was the first Meininger hotel to open in the Netherlands, commencing in 2012. Over the past five years, the hotel has been continuously expanding and now comprises of 321 rooms and 1,177 beds. The hotel’s high occupancy led to the conversion of the adjacent office building to create space for new hotel rooms during the first reconstruction phase. The second reconstruction phase, which was completed in December 2016, further increased room capacity, and the communal areas were also expanded and redesigned.

Skye Hotel Suites

The Crown Group, developer of residential and commercial properties across Australia, is set to launch its new hotel brand, Skye Hotel Suites in Parramatta. Set to open in early 2017, Skye Hotel Suites offers 72 luxury suites overlooking Sydney within the new V by Crown Group, a 28-storey luxury residential and commercial development. The hotel is located within V by Crown Group. The tower houses a mix of 590 residence apartments and hotel suites along with an outdoor, 25-metre swimming pool, fitness centre, entertainment rooms and outdoor spaces. Skye Hotel Suites features 72 luxury studio, one and two-bedroom suites overlooking Sydney. Guests can avail access to V by Crown Group’s resort-style pool and sauna, fitness centre, business centre and conference room facilities, along with an alfresco dining and retail piazza. The bar on level 26 is Parramatta’s highest bar, offering open-air terrace and 270-degree views of Sydney’s skyline, the Harbour Bridge and the Blue Mountains. Skye Hotel Suites, located in the heart of Parramatta, is ideally suited for business travellers. The tower is situated at the corner of Macquarie and Marsden streets, less than 300 metres from Parramatta Square and a short walk from the train station, Westfield Parramatta and the Heritage Parklands.

Avani Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel

Avani Hotels & Resorts will debut in Europe with the opening of Avani Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel in the Portuguese capital. The 119-key hotel will launch on April 1 this year, following the completion of an EU1.5 million refurbishment. The property, formerly Tivoli Jardim Lisboa Hotel, is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment. The scope of work includes the redesign of the facade, the guestrooms, lobby, reception and the installation of an AvaniFit gym. The open plan lobby merges the reception, lounge, meeting and leisure areas together. All guest rooms will have balconies, with Avani Premier Rooms enjoying views over Avenida da Liberdade, whereas Avani Deluxe rooms, located on the highest floors, will have views over the city. Avani Family Rooms will offer king-sized beds and a double sofa-bed. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served at Olivier Avenida Restaurant featuring Chef Olivier da Costa’s Mediterranean inspired cuisine. For business guests, the neighbouring Palacete Conference and Events Centre offers three floors of event space with capacity for up to 260 people. The ground floor has a reception area, the first floor offers three function rooms with varied configuration capabilities along with an outdoor terrace, and the top floor houses an exclusive boardroom with its own foyer and elevator access.