New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

Chokola Baby Boutique

Premium Chocolate brand, Chokola announced the launch of its first Chokola Baby Boutique at La Femme, Fortis, Greater Kailash Part II. After success of its existing outlets in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru; this outlet is a first in the series that focuses only on new born baby celebrations. Spread across 6×6 feet area, the boutique is compact and ergonomically designed. With the launch of its first Chokola Baby outlet in Delhi, Chokola now has a total of seven outlets across the country besides the e-commerce website.

Meliá Bangkok

Meliá Hotels International has announced the signing of Meliá Bangkok, marking the group’s first property in Bangkok and second overall in the country. Meliá Bangkok, located in the vibrant Sukhumvit district, is an addition to Meliá’s partnership with TCC Group. Managed under the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand, the upscale hotel will feature a total of 315 rooms and offer F&B outlets, spa amenities, a fitness centre and meeting facilities, complementing the mixed-use development of retail and office space. The hotel has a central location in the heart of Sukhumvit plied by thoroughfares of the city, and 30 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Meliá Hotels & Resorts, the most international brand of the group, has 126 properties worldwide and over 30 years of presence in Asia; and Meliá Bangkok is yet another reaffirmation of the group’s commitment to the region. At present there are 13 hotels open and another 21 hotels in the pipeline; Meliá Bangkok brings the total number of properties in the region to 35.

Sarovar Premiere Addis Ababa

Sarovar Hotels has announced its foray into Ethiopia with the signing of a hotel in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The group recently took over the management of a hotel in Lusaka, Zambia. The hotel in Ethiopia marks Sarovar’s presence in the fifth country in Africa after Tanzania, Kenya, South Sudan and Zambia. Located at one of the prime areas of the city, the 101-key hotel will be called Sarovar Premiere Addis Ababa. This will be Sarovar Hotels’ seventh hotel in Africa. The group currently manages New Africa Hotel in Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania), The Heron Portico in Nairobi, The Zehneria Portico in Nairobi and Panorama Sarovar Portico in South Sudan. The Lazizi Premiere will open in Nairobi in February 2017 and Sarovar Premiere Lusaka is expected to open in 2018. Located in Meskel Flower Road, one of three main streets of the city, the Sarovar Premiere Addis Ababa is conveniently accessible to important landmarks in the city and just a 15-minute-drive away from the airport. The property is owned by Meskerem Alemu Kebede.

Mr Baozi

Mr Baozi, an Asian gastro-pub, has been recently opened at Kamala Mills, Mumbai. Brought by the owners of The Bar Stock Exchange, and chefs Kshama Prabhu and Gaurrav Gidwani, this marks their foray into Asian cuisine. Spread across 5,000 sq ft, Mr Baozi also has an open sushi bar with a selection of hand rolled sushis, sashimis and nigiris. Mr Baozi offers experimental and authentic dishes like the Japanese style chicken wings or the grilled salmon with orange and light soy among others, alongside an array of molecular cocktails. Signatures offerings include the Slow roasted chicken bao, Mr Baozi lamb bao, Confit mushroom and chilli oil bao, the sushi platter and all the desserts on the menu.

The Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and UAE-based Al-Futtaim have signed an agreement for the management of the largest Holiday Inn hotel in the UAE. The Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City will have 520 rooms and is set to open towards the end of 2017. The hotel will operate under a management agreement with Dubai Festival City Real Estate Development LLC owned by Al Futtaim. IHG and Al Futtaim have also launched a 5,000-sq-m arena located on the grounds of Al Badia residential area adjacent to the InterContinental Dubai Festival City and Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City. The new Festival Arena by InterContinental Dubai Festival City can cater to large events with a capacity of up to 5,000 people. Dubai Festival City is mixed-use waterfront community comprising retail, residential and commercial properties in Dubai. Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City will connect directly to Dubai Festival City Mall which has a variety of dining options and international retail outlets. With road access to Dubai’s landmarks and situated only two km from Dubai International Airport, the hotel will cater to both business and leisure demand. Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City will feature a café and restaurant, a rooftop grill, health club, four meeting rooms and a conference centre with a capacity to seat 200 people.