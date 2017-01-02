New kids on the block

An update on new hotels and restaurants being launched in India and across the world, along with major upcoming projects

Park Regis Goa

StayWell Hospitality Group, the Australian hotel management company, has officially opened its fifth property in India with Park Regis Goa. This is the largest property under the umbrella of StayWell Group in India. Spread over five acres in Arpora, Park Regis Goa features 96 rooms and suites. The 96 room resort-style hotel is located in a prime position, North of the main city of Goa, within close proximity to attractions such as Baga, Calangute and Anjuna beaches. The property features an outdoor alfresco pool bar, cafe, restaurant, conference facilities, pool and gymnasium. This is the second Park Regis hotel to open in India, following the launch of Park Regis Jaipur in July 2015.

Lords Eco Inn – Bharuch

Mid-market luxury hotel chain, Lords Hotels & Resorts, has recently signed Lords Eco Inn – Bharuch, in Gujarat. Commenced operations in December, 2016, the hotel made Lords Hotels & Resorts the largest hotel chain in Gujarat. Located between the Surat and Vadodara, Lords Eco Inn – Bharuch offers an inventory of 48 rooms. Of the 15 Lords Hotels & Resorts properties in the state, this is the sixth Eco Inn brand for the group.

Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has announced the first Anantara property in Europe, Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, which will join the brand’s luxury portfolio in April 2017. The resort is situated 15 minutes away from Faro International Airport. The existing 280-room property is currently operating as Tivoli Victoria. In advance of the spring rebrand, parts of the resort will receive a soft refurbishment, including the main lobby, the gym and new children’s facilities will be added. A new luxury Family Suite category will be launched, with capacity for up to four guests. For shared holidays with family and friends, most rooms are interconnecting. The rooftop, two-bedroom Anantara Suite will offer a terrace, with private dining area and its own jacuzzi and sundeck. F&B venues at the resort include EMO Restaurant, Sensorial, Bartini, Aqua Pop Up Bistro. Anantara’s signature Dining by Design will also be introduced for tailor-made experiences. The resort also features an adults-only Cascata pool, children’s pool, terraces and secluded areas. The spa will be rebranded to Anantara Spa. Additional facilities include a traditional Turkish Hammam. The stand-alone conference centre has capacity to welcome up to 800 people in its eight rooms, and offers direct access for both delegates and set up vehicles, as well as to the hotel car park.

Soneva Jani, Maldives

Luxury resort group Soneva has recently launched its newest resort, Soneva Jani, in the Maldives. Soneva Jani comprises 24 water villas and an island villa. Soneva Jani is located on the island of Medhufaru, which is part of an uninhabited five-island cluster in the Noonu Atoll. The highlight of the resort is its location within a 5.6-km lagoon with 360-degree views of the Indian Ocean. The highlight of the villas is the retractable roof in the master bedroom, which slides back at the touch of a button. Like all other Soneva properties, the villas feature interiors by Eva Shivdasani, one of Soneva’s co-founders. The pools use seawater with UV filtration and the villas have been built over the sandy floors of the lagoon, with no damage to any part of the reef. Furthermore, solar PV will be a significant source of power generation at the resort, all waste-water will be collected and treated on-site, and water will also be produced on-site, including drinking water. Soneva’s Eco Centro Waste-to-Wealth centre will ensure that waste is recycled, while the vegetable garden will give local produce for the restaurants, based on organic principles.

The House of Medici

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, recently announced the opening of The House of Medici, earlier known as KueBar. The restaurant reflects the core concept of the popular House of Medici – an Italian banking family, political dynasty and later a royal house. The House of Medici features live performances, a contemporary menu, wooden floors, leather furnishings, Italian/ Greek sculptures and royal chandeliers. The House of Medici also features the longest bar in the country with a 104-ft-long horse shoe shaped bar. The food menu features a blend of modern day international cuisine along with the signature dishes. The House of Medici also offers a special ‘Sunday Liquid Buffet’ featuring finger food.