New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Waterstones Hotel

Abhishek Chande has joined as the front office manager at Waterstones Hotel. Under this role, Chande will be responsible for overall operations of the front office department. With an experience of over six years, he has previously worked with international brands such as Marriott International and St Regis. His last stint was at Hotel Sahara Star as an assistant front office manager.

Alila Fort Bishangarh

Alila Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Rachna Mehra as the director of sales for Alila Fort Bishangarh, Jaipur. With experience in sales, Mehra will be responsible for sales and marketing at the 59-room boutique fortress. Mehra was previously head of sales – leisure at Ananda in the Himalayas, where she directed business development for the resort. Her hospitality experience hailed from the Shangri-La in New Delhi, The Oberoi and the Khyber Himalayan Resort.

The St Regis Mumbai

The St Regis Mumbai announced the appointment of Chef Himanshu Taneja culinary director. In his new role, Chef Taneja will lead the culinary team of hotel. He brings with him 17 years of experience to this role. Chef Taneja’s career spans working with some of the leading Indian and international hotel chains in the country. Most recently, he was with JW Marriott Juhu as executive chef, overseeing all operations of the culinary team and hemming successful venue launches of the hotel.

AccorHotels

AccorHotels recently promoted Jean-Michel Cassé as its chief operating officer – India and South Asia. In his most recent role as senior vice-president for AccorHotels, India, he has played a pivotal role in the group’s success in India. A seasoned hotelier, Cassé brings over three decades of industry experience and understanding of various cultures, having worked across multiple international markets in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

AccorHotels has also announced the creation of a lifestyle division comprising the Jo & Joe, Mama Shelter and 25h Hotels brands, which will be headed by Cédric Gobilliard, who joined AccorHotels in 2009 after 10 years with Club Med where he was the CEO for North America region. At AccorHotels, he was responsible for internet activities, the launch of the Le Club AccorHotels Card, global sales in France and Novotel and Mercure brand operations in the French provinces.

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan has recently appointed Ashutosh Ranjan Thakur as the director of F&B. In his new role, Thakur will be responsible for the overall management and operation of the F&B sections including restaurant, bar and banquet events. He will assist managers in developing popular menus and beverage lists and participate in the hotel’s revenue plan and marketing programmes. An industry veteran having over 14 years of experience, Thakur has been associated with leading hotel brands in the country.