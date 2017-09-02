More power to YCO 2018

The fourth edition of International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2018 which will be held from January 28 to February 2, 2018, is expected to see participation from more than 60 countries

Kolkata’s International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) will host the fourth edition of International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2018 from January 28 to February 2, 2018. The grand opening ceremony will take place in New Delhi, and the closing ceremony will be organised at Nicco Park Complex, Kolkata.

Dr Suborno Bose

“The Young Chef Olympiad 2018 is going to be bigger and better. Over 60 countries are expected to participate in 2018 and 40 have already confirmed. Young talent from renowned hotel schools and institutes from across the world will showcase their culinary skills and compete, while some of the best chefs of the world will be judges and mentors. The YCO is already the biggest young chef competition in the world and we are extremely proud and passionate about the Olympiad and God willing it’s the best and biggest thing that the world has seen,” says Dr Suborno Bose, chairman, executive committee, YCO; and chairman and group CEO, IIHM and IndiSmart Group Worldwide.

The multi-city Olympiad will provide an opportunity to showcase world cuisine and at the same time will provide an opportunity to the Indian students to compete and excel. In 2018 the judges will be among the best in the world, chaired by Professor David Foskett, head, London School of Hospitality Tourism, University of West London, UK. “YCO is a fantastic event! IIHM is a world class leader in hospitality and the YCO is a remarkable achievement. The YCO is an excellent platform for young chefs from across the world to not only compete to be the best, but also network and be introduced to different cuisines, especially Indian. It will enhance culinary knowledge and will bring food to the forefront along with new and inventive culinary styles and practices. We look forward to discovering new talent and dishes that are put together by young creative culinary minds from across the country,” says Professor Foskett. A lot of support and appreciation also comes in from renowned names in the industry. Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who has been the principal judge YCO shares, “It is a unique, visionary global learning for young chefs and the hospitality sector.” Chef Scott Baechler of Canada states, “I honestly think you’re with the best organisation and what a fantastic opportunity for so many students. You and your team are the driving force for India in the talent that contributes to the globe.”

Dr Lalit K Panwar, secretary, (Nov 2014 to Aug 2015) Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, mentions, “With the rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality industry, the requirement of skilled manpower is constantly increasing. I hope the institute will continue working with its clear vision – mission framework for providing high quality trained manpower for meeting the needs of the hospitality sector. I convey my best wishes to the institute for organising such an international event and putting India on the culinary map of the world.”

Rakesh Sarna, MD & CEO, Taj Group of hotels, states, “There’s no better cause than to encourage and inspire our youth to learn and excel. You have done this through pure passion and Dr Bose’s vision. Congratulations to everyone in your esteemed organisation. We at Taj are delighted that we were able to lock arms with you and sow the seeds for making this an enviable global event in time. We at Taj feel that Jamshetji Tata gave us the humble right to be the custodians and advocates of the nobility of Indian hospitality, heritage and traditions. We will do all we can to make hospitality, development of our youth and securing India the respect it richly deserves a top priority. Please accept my renewed congratulations. We will continue to work with you to make this bigger, better and as I said earlier, an enviable global event.” Earlier this year, when Tham Jiajun Mathew from Sunrice Global Chef Academy, Singapore won the third edition of Young Chef Olympiad 2017, Lee Hsien Loong, prime minister of Singapore, had commented on his Facebook page, “On the culinary scene, Chef Mathew Tham, was champion of the international IIHM Young Chef Olympiad 2017 held in India.”